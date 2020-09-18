2020 Newberry Oktoberfest virtual contests open

NEWBERRY — Although the Newberry Oktoberfest: Virtual Festival 2020 does not formally begin until September 20, the Newberry Oktoberfest Virtual Contests are now open and accepting entries.

The seven contests are free to enter and offer prizes with a total value of over $2,000 to winners. Everyone is welcome to enter to win, including contestants from outside the Newberry area.

“The Newberry Oktoberfest has brought in as many as 30,000 visitors to Newberry in a single day. This tripling of our population means we have plenty of out-of-towners who love this event. As a result, the contests are open not only to Newberry’s residents, but also to our extended festival community across the USA (and even the globe),” says Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events Manager and lead organizer of the festival.

Virtual Contest rules and entry information can be found at www.newberryoktoberfest.com/virtual-contests. Once there, participants can follow the links to each contest for more information.

The first of the contests is the #SupportDowntown Receipt Contest. Open now through the end of the month of September, all are encouraged to shop downtown and collect receipts. Shoppers are asked to bring their receipts to the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office at 1323 College Street.

Upon delivery of their receipts, office staff will take the entrants name and phone number. Each receipt is considered an entry. For those who live outside of Newberry, but still want to participate, digital receipts are also accepted,

“Many of our downtown businesses are offering digital services in their online stores. The Newberry Oktoberfest is often visited by people from outside of the City of Newberry and because you can shop downtown Newberry online, and have products delivered to your door, you can also participate in our #SupportDowntown Receipt Contest from anywhere. Just email us your digital receipt to prt@cityofnewberry.com, and you’re in,” Kopp said.

Three lucky winners will be selected at the end September and each will receive a downtown gift card prize pack valued at $100.

Second is the German Traditional Dress Photo Contest.

“In place of our Rocktoberfest Stage costume contest, we’ve organized a version where Oktoberfest enthusiasts can participate digitally,” said Kopp.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their best dirndl and lederhosen, take a photo of themselves (or with their family or “quaranteam”), and submit their best photo to prt@cityofnewberry.com by September 26. Entries will be posted to the official Facebook Event Page for the Newberry Oktoberfest: Virtual Festival 2020. The photo with the most like/love reactions by October 3 will win two $50 gift cards from downtown businesses and an authentic Black Forest German Cuckoo Clock (total prize is a $300 value). The second place photo will receive an authentic German Beer Stein and $50 gift card from a downtown business (total prize over $100 in value).

The Newberry Oktoberfest 2020 Logo Re-Design Contest is sure to enthrall children and adults with a creative spirit. Participants are asked to download the official design page located on the Oktoberfest website. Entries can either be done by hand or using digital graphic design technology, but must include the words “Newberry Oktoberfest” in the design. Submissions should be sent to prt@cityofnewberry.com by October 1 and should include the contestant’s name and age. Children 10 and under will be automatically entered into the “Kids’ Category,” where they can win a $100 gift certificate to the Newberry Arts Center, plus four $50 gift certificates to businesses downtown. Those over 10 years of age (including teens and adults) will be entered into the “Her und Frau Category,” where they can win a $100 gift certificate to the Newberry Arts Center, plus four $50 gift certificates to businesses downtown. The logos that best exemplify the fun, family friendly atmosphere of the Newberry Oktoberfest will win from the prizes totaling $600 in value.

Do you enjoy video apps like TikTok or YouTube? The German Dance Video Contest invites contestants to create a 30 second or shorter video of their attempt at creating an entertaining version of a traditional German dance, namely the Schuhplattler,

“The key to this contest is we’re not looking for the most accurate traditional dance, we’re looking for the most entertaining. Whether it’s your failed attempt to replicate this traditional German folk dance or done with impeccable skill, the most entertaining dance video will be the winner,” Kopp said.

The winner will be well rewarded with over four pounds of Kinder brand German candies and traditional marzipan, as well as two $50 gift cards to downtown businesses (total prize is a $300 value).

“We know this contest is definitely asking people to put themselves out there, but that’s part of the fun of Oktoberfest. We’ll post our favorite videos to social media using the #OFestDANCE,” said Kopp.

Those looking for a more passive way to participate should be sure to stay tuned for the #ThrowbackThrusday Contest. Operating for just one week (Thursday, September 24 to Thursday, October 1), photos from past Newberry Oktoberfests, as far back as 2005, will be posted to the Facebook event page. Followers are asked to either tag someone they recognize in the old photos and/or tag someone they know would love to be at Oktoberfest in the comments.

“Both the tagger and the friend tagged will be entered to win. So for each person you tag, you get a new entry,” said Kopp. “Looking back at old photos, we have images from the early 2000s of children that are young adults today. How fun would it be for them to be tagged by their moms and friends?”

The winner will receive an authentic German beer stein and $50 gift card to a downtown business, along with a “Bavarian box” of authentic German sausages, pretzels, kraut, and mustards sent directly to their door, along with a second Bavarian box sent directly to the door of their friend (total prize valued at $300).

The final two contests take on a different format from their counterparts.

“Our Walkin’ Wednesday contests do require you to be in Newberry on the day of the contests,” said Kopp.

Participants are invited to tune in to the City of Newberry’s regularly scheduled Walkin’ Wednesday Facebook/Instagram stories on September 23 and September 30, the two Wednesdays of the Virtual Festival. On these days traditional German Christmas pickles and German New Year marzipan pigs will be hidden across town. Clues as to the whereabouts of the hidden items will be posted to the City of Newberry’s Facebook/Instagram stories on these dates. Participants are encouraged to find the “pickles and pigs” and return them to the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office at 1323 College Street to win a $25 gift card to a downtown business and either a traditional German Christmas Pickle Ornament or Marzipan Pig Lollypop to keep.

“To find out about these traditions, you’ll have to tune in to Walkin’ Wednesdays,” Kopp said.

Contests are open now and accepting entries. Entries for receipt contest, costume contest, video contest, and logo contest can be emailed to prt@cityofnewberry.com (costume contest entries due 9/26, all other entries due 10/1).

#ThrowbackThrusday and Walkin’ Wednesday Contests will be posted to the City of Newberry’s Facebook event’s page and Instagram pages and do require participants to have accounts with these social media platforms. All winners will be announced by October 3, the final day of the Virtual Festival.

For more information, contact Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or visit www.newberryoktoberfest.com. Follow the City of Newberry’s Newberry Oktoberfest: Virtual Festival 2020 on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/events/826134694544466 , on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and on Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.