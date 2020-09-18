Dave Waldrop remembered for public service

Dave Waldrop (first person pictured in the second row) served on a multitude of boards and committees, one of which was the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in the early 2000s. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Dave Waldrop, former State Representative for S.C. House District 40, passed away on September 13, he served as representative from 1981-1997.

As a member of the House, he served as chairman of the Medical, Military, and Public and Municipal Affairs Committee.

Waldrop was a lifelong resident of Newberry County and a farmer, most known for Trinity Farms — which won the Willie B. Piester (Conservationist of the Year Award) from the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District in 1999.

Waldrop was involved in many elected and appointed boards, commissions and committees over the years. He served on Newberry County Council from 1972-1976, serving as chairman from 1975-76. Jimmie Coggins, of WKDK, said Waldrop was a member of the original Newberry County Council — as Newberry County switched from a supervisor form of government to a council form, under home rule.

“I have known Dave Waldrop all my life. As a member of the state legislature, Dave was always most adamant about keeping the people of Newberry County and District 40 informed on the issues affecting them in Columbia. In fact, we did a weekly radio show that did just that. He was always generous with his time and in many other ways. He was always supporting all kinds of community events. I feel as if we have last not only a big part of Newberry County, but a great friend. He was someone I considered a ‘big brother,’” Coggins said.

He served on the Newberry County Council on Aging Board for over 30 years, also serving as chairperson. According to Lynn Stockman, executive director of the Council on Aging, when Waldrop was in the General Assembly he was an advocate for the Aging network.

“He has always been an advocate for the seniors here at our agency. He supported our agency tremendously over the years,” she said.

In fact, he was such an advocate the local senior center here was named in his honor in 1994, the Dave C. Waldrop Jr. Senior Center.

“The reason that came about, when the money was set aside in the General Assembly to start building senior centers, Mr. Waldrop was very instrumental in getting that bill passed,” Stockman said.

Waldrop had an extensive history of service in the Newberry County community, he was the longtime chairman of the Newberry County Democrats, president of the Newberry Jaycees and served on the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Waldrop was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, he was the chairman of the Administrative Council and a member of the Men’s Club. Waldrop was a member of the Silverstreet Fire Department and a former member of the Silverstreet Young Farmers. He was a member of Amity Lodge No. 87 and the Hejaz Shrine Temple.

These are just a few examples of organizations Waldrop was involved. Many members of the community remember Waldrop for his public service.

“Dave was a gifted leader. I worked closely with him when he chaired the Penny Sales Tax Commission for Newberry County. He could bring competing groups together in the context of limited resources. That’s the real definition of a political leader,” said Newberry County Administrator Wayne Adams.

“When I first went on County Council he was a great resource, he is the one who encouraged me to run for County Council back then — he was a great guy. He was our House member for a long time and he did a lot for helping Newberry County, he is just always been a good person and loyal to Newberry County and the people that live here,” said Newberry County Councilperson Henry Livingston.

“Dave served our county well for a long time, and he is going to be missed by many. He did work long and hard for senior citizens, and he chaired the Council on Aging Board for a long long time. He was an inspiration in getting all of that started, and of course the building was named in his honor,” said Newberry County Councilperson Harriett Rucker.

“Dave was and always has been 100 percent Newberry County. He served on County Council, the legislature and was a long-time active volunteer firefighter. He was quietly generous to so many organizations and people. He never wanted recognition for helping someone in need. He was my friend for so many years and I appreciated how he always was kind to my family, especially my children. When he ran across them, he would always call and tell me he saw them. I always have appreciated his support for law enforcement and public safety. He was certainly a one of a kind individual and he will be missed. I know I will miss him deeply,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

“Mr. Waldrop continued to support the efforts of the Chamber long after his board involvement. Not only did he continue to be a member investor, but he sponsored the Ag+Art Tour of Newberry County dinner by offering his beautiful farm as the venue,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

“I have known Dave my whole life, as we went to church together at Trinity United Methodist, and I have always appreciated his friendship. When I was in high school he was our basketball coach in church league. Dave was an excellent chairman of the church council for many years and was always pushing and encouraging the church to be active,” said City of Newberry Mayor Foster Senn. “When I first thought of running for elected office, one of the people I sought out for their opinion was Dave. I talked to him one day after church, and he encouraged me to run and gave me a lot of good thoughts, which I appreciated. I asked him for advice on numerous other occasions. Dave was about serving others, and his work through many avenues will have long-lasting impact on Newberry County. He loved people and loved Newberry County. We will greatly miss him.”

“Dave was one of the finest men that I’ve ever known, he was a tireless public servant, he served in the House, he was with the fire department, Council on Aging for thirty years — he was one of the most dedicated public servants I’ve ever known,” said Rep. Rick Martin (S.C. House District 40 2017-present). “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, he was one of my dearest friends and he will be missed.”

“He was a true southern gentleman legislator and he served Newberry County well for many years. He was very instrumental in starting the Newberry County Council on Aging and also obtaining funding for all the years he was in the legislature and helped set up the Meals on Wheels program as well,” said Senator Ronnie Cromer.

“Dave Waldrop and I were good friends for a long period of time, he served as state Representative for Newberry County for many years. He and I were good friends before we ran against each other and we were good friends after I had a little more luck than he did and was successful in being elected in 1996. We had a clean campaign, I didn’t say ugly things about him and he didn’t say ugly things about me. Truth is, we liked each other and enjoyed each others company,” said Walt McLeod, retired representative for S.C. House District 40. “He was an an effective state legislator and people recognize that. Dave Waldrop was a community leader, he was chairman of the Newberry County Council on Aging, he was chairman of the Newberry County Council and served on the council for several years, he was the chairman of Capital Project Sales Tax Committee, and chairman of the Newberry County Democrats. He was a generous kind of guy and the proof of that is he allowed many people to use his party venue at his house for political, social and fraternal events. He was just a generous kind of guy. He was a dedicated and effective public servant and Newberry County and our state were lucky to benefit from his leadership ability.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.