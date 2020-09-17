NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Voter Registration and Election Board officially certified the Sept. 8 City of Newberry election for City Council on Sept. 11.

For District Six, Incumbent David DuBose received 152 votes, defeating challenger Chris Kemper who had 97 votes.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me in the city election, and I am humbled to be re-elected as your District Six councilman. I pledge to continue working for the citizens of Newberry in the best little city in South Carolina. If there is anything I can help you with, please contact me,” said DuBose.

Incumbent Edwin Wicker received 65 votes for City Council Seat Two, he did not have a challenger.

“I want to thank all the folks who took time and voted on Tuesday in District Two. I look forward to completing the recreation complex and completing the project that is probably 80 percent finished for the water and sewer replacement that we so badly need,” said Wicker.

Incumbent David Force received 40 votes for City Council Seat Four, he did not have a challenger, but there were two write-in votes.

“First, I am honored to continue serving as councilman for District Four. I would also like to congratulate David DuBose and Edwin Wicker on their respective re-elections. Both of them have been an integral part of the advancements we have seen over the past few years, especially in having high speed fiber run throughout the city limits and the new recreation complex located off Glenn Street Extension,” said Force. “These advancements will continue to make Newberry competitive as we work to bring more industries and visitors to our city. I would also like to thank Chris Kemper for becoming involved in the election process. I hope he will continue to be involved with making Newberry a wonderful place to live.”

During the election, there were a total of 356 ballots cast from the electorate of 2,722 registered voters within the three districts.

