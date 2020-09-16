NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Sept. 16, at approximately 3:25 a.m., a Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling S.C. 219, near the Love’s Travel Plaza, noticed a suspicious person in a pickup truck.

According to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy began to investigate further and noticed the North Carolina tag did not match the size criteria of the truck being displayed.

As the vehicle continued onto S.C. 219 south, toward the interstate, the deputy attempted to stop the truck, the release stated. The truck accelerated onto I-26 east at an extremely high rate of speed, according to the NCSO. The driver of the truck attempted to wreck the pursuing deputy several times by swerving and slamming on brakes, according to the NCSO.

The driver of the truck got off at the Little Mountain exit and crossed the bridge toward Pomaria. The driver of the truck then re-entered the Interstate the wrong way, according to the NCSO.

The Sheriff’s supervisor immediately terminated the chase, but another deputy traveling in the appropriate lanes continued in an effort to warn people of the oncoming, out of control vehicle — according to the NCSO. As the truck came upon the Lexington County line, in the construction area; S.C. Highway Patrol, Lexington and Chapin police were established. The suspect stopped and attempted to flee, but was taken into custody, according to NCSO.

The driver was identified as Carl Michael Burris, 43, of Andrews, N.C. It is believed that Burris is wanted in North Carolina for parole violations. Burris is being charged with failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, and numerous traffic violations.

Sheriff Lee Foster praised the deputy for being alert to suspicious activity in the community.

“All this guy had to do was to stop. I can almost guarantee you with how criminals are being treated, he would not have been in jail long. However, he made a conscious decision to put people’s lives in danger with reckless abandon. In addition to failing to stop and putting the public in danger, he made a conscious effort to wreck and injure deputies. This is not okay, there is no place for this nonsense,” Foster said.

Burris was given a $2,000 cash surety (C/S) bond for failure to stop for blue light; a $155 C/S bond for crossing median or driving the wrong way on a divided highway; a $155 C/S bond for endangerment of a highway worker within a highway work zone; a $155 C/S bond for driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes; $252.50 C/S bond for failure to return driver’s license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation; a $155 C/S bond for operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed; and two $4,000 C/S bonds for resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.