Newberry Fire Department responds to O’Neal Street

Upon arrival, crews found the fire was venting from the second floor of the home.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department was called to 725 O’Neal Street at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday for a two-story house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire was venting from the second floor of the home. Fire Chief Keith Minick said the fire appeared to be caused by use a generator for power on the second floor bedroom.

One individual was at home during the time of the fire, but Minick said they were not harmed. Red Cross was notified to assist. Friendly Fire Department, Newberry Rescue, Newberry County EMS and the Newberry Police Department assisted with the call.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.