Shooting suspect taken into custody

NEWBERRY — A 19-year old Newberry man is in custody following a drive-by shooting on Upper Lane, in the Helena area just outside the City Of Newberry.

According to the initial release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 4, deputies, SLED agents and Newberry City Police officers began conducting an active search of a suspect after they say he shot several rounds, from an assault type rifle, into a home occupied by two people. No one was injured in the shooting, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The individual began to flee in a black Mustang and wrecked in a yard — the suspect fled from the wreck, according to the NCSO.

Ayone Ruff, 19, of Newberry, was found in a residential area near Broad River Road and I-20 and taken into custody by a team of SLED Agents and deputies from Richland and Newberry County, according to the NCSO.

According to the Newberry County Detention Center website, Ruff is charged with driving under suspension, two counts of attempted murder, breach of peace (aggravated in nature), discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At the time of his arrest, Ruff was out on two different bonds for armed robbery, assault, and assault using explosives, according to the NCSO.

“We just have to find a way to keep dangerous and violent offenders in jail to protect our neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Thankfully in this case no one was struck from the multiple rounds fired into a residence.”