NEWBERRY — The unofficial results from today’s City of Newberry Election are in. The election certification will take place Friday at Newberry Voter Registration and Elections.

Incumbent Edwin Wicker received 65 votes for City Council Seat Two, he did not have a challenger.

Incumbent David Force received 40 votes for City Council Seat Four, he did not have a challenger, but there were two write-in votes.

Incumbent David DuBose received 152 votes defeating challenger Chris Kemper who had 97 votes.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.