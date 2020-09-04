NEWBERRY COUNTY — Deputies and SLED agents are in and around Upper Lane, in the Helena Section just outside Newberry, conducting an active search of a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting into a residence.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The individual began to flee in a black Mustang and wrecked in a yard — the suspect fled from the wreck, according to the NCSO. The suspect is described as an African-American male wearing a blue shirt and black pants carrying an assault type rifle, according to the NCSO.

Deputies, Newberry City Police Officers and SLED agents are in the area searching with bloodhounds and aviation.

Any information regarding this incident should call 911 or 803-321-2222.