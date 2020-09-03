Coroner identifies pedestrian fatality

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Jeffery Quattlebaum, 29, of Columbia, as the pedestrian struck on I-26 westbound at the 80 mile marker on August 23.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Quattlebaum was walking along the interstate, at about 11:04 p.m., when he was struck by a 2006 Honda Civic — also travelling west.

Quattlebaum was transported to Prisma Health Richland for medical treatment due to his injuries. However, he succumbed to his injuries on August 26.

This incident remains under the investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

