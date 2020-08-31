Council OKs first reading of property sale

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved first reading of an ordinance to declare surplus and approve the sale and transfer of property owned by Newberry County to Wilson Tractor.

The ordinance, according to County Administrator Wayne Adams, contemplates the sale of approximately five acres of county property to Wilson Tractor, a business located on Wilson Road in Newberry.

“The property involved is situated directly across Wilson Road from Wilson Tractor and is a portion of Tax Map Parcel 399-39. The negotiated selling price for the property is $20,000,” said Adams. “Still to be resolved is how the small roadside park located on this property will be maintained in the future and kept apart from the business expansion. We believe the park was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, giving it some historical significance.”

Another consideration, according to Adams, is whether the prospective buyers will allow Newberry County to option property under the buyers’ ownership, for potential industrial use.

“This property (approximately 192.45 acres) is comprised of Tax Map Parcels 345-14 and 345-3 and located along the Highway 34 bypass. The terms concerning this property remain under negotiation. The county would not option this property unless it passes due diligence testing and the other terms of the option contract are agreeable to the county. Staff would not schedule a second reading of this ordinance until these issues are fully resolved,” he said.

The first reading was approved after Councilman Kirksey Koon made a motion and Councilman Travis Reeder gave a second.

In other business, council approved a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an equipment lease-purchase agreement in an amount not exceeding $878,500. This relates to the purchase of certain equipment by Newberry County.

This ordinance provides for the lease purchase of the following equipment items, according to Adams, which council has approved as part of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget:

• One EMS ambulance remount $174,000.

• One pumper/tanker firetruck $325,000.

• Two heart monitors $70,000.

• One motor grader $229,500.

• Two vehicles for school resource officers $80,000.

The total for this lease purchase agreement is $878,500.

The first reading was approved after Koon made a motion and Councilman Scott Cain gave a second.

Council also approved first reading on an ordinance amending a previous lease-purchase agreement. This ordinance amends the 2019 lease-purchase ordinance to allow for the purchase of three heart monitors for use by rescue squads, rather than two. The funding is available within the original borrowing amount, according to Adams.

First reading was approved after Koon made a motion and Cain gave a second.

Other business:

• Council approved Combined Public Communications (a vendor) for the inmate communications system at the Newberry County Detention Center. According to Purchasing Director Crystal Waldrop, charges for the use of this system, including those for voice, video and text communications, would be drawn from inmates’ commissary accounts. Of these charges, the county would retain 60 percent, with 40 percent going to the vendor. There are no upfront or ongoing costs to the county. No taxpayer funding is involved.

• Council approved first reading to create the JB Fulmer Special Tax District. According to Adams, on July 14, by a margin of 14-1, voters residing on JB Fulmer Court approved the creation of a special tax district for the purpose of maintaining their unpaved roadway. The approved referendum called for a not-to-exceed $150 annual uniform service charge to offset expenses incurred by the county in providing this service. Under the South Carolina Code of Laws, the creation of a special tax district requires the adoption of an ordinance by council.

• Council approved a resolution honoring the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification.

• Council approved a resolution declaring Newberry County’s continued support for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

• Council recognized the following employees for their years of service to the county: Christopher Cleveland, Sheriff’s Office – five years, Justin Bledsoe, Facilities Maintenance – 10 years, Stephen Epps, Sheriff’s Office – 10 years, Nancy Sanchez, Sheriff’s Office – 15 years.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.