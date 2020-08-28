FMU’s Glasgow ready to jump into world of healthcare

NEWBERRY — Kennedy Glasgow has not led a sheltered life.

Glasgow – of Newberry – enrolled as a prestigious McNair Scholar, devoted her time and energy into service projects, her academics, and being an active member of the FMU student body.

As she done her entire college career, after receiving her Nursing degree, she’ll immediately jump into the fray of a pandemic as a nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the Medical University of South Carolina Florence.

“I’m so excited that I’ll be able to go straight from graduating to helping people,” Glasgow said. “This is an important time and I’m excited that I get to be a part of the fight.”

Glasgow leaves FMU as one of the most decorated members of the class of 2020.

Glasgow arrived at FMU as a McNair Scholar – one of FMU’s highest academic honors that’s awarded to a select number of freshmen each year – and knew that she didn’t want to simply skim through her college years. She wanted to experience everything.

“I think I pretty much accomplished that,” she says.

Majoring in nursing, one of Francis Marion’s most demanding courses of study, implementing a McNair Scholars service project, becoming Ms. FMU in 2018, international travel to Prince Edward Island in Canada, and also finding time to take classes like Dangerous Women and Ethics in Modern Film, no one will argue with Glasgow.

The difficulties were numerous, and the ability to shift her focus and prioritize her time became paramount for Glasgow’s success, but if you ask Glasgow, she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“It was stressful, but it taught me a lot that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to learn otherwise,” she said. “Learning how to balance things and organize my time has been invaluable.”

There are few things she can pinpoint as a selected favored memory when leaving a place with as many memories as Glasgow has made at FMU.

The friends, the classes, and the benefit of realizing the people she’ll be helping after graduation all stand as some of the things that Glasgow will take with her.

“The faculty and FMU has been wonderful,” she said. “These memories are something that I’ll keep with me always.”