Newberry Academy plans five days a week

NEWBERRY — As the academic year begins, Newberry Academy is planning to continue regular five day a week class sessions.

While other schools are limiting classroom time or offering alternatives to in-person learning, the Academy feels that they are in a good place to offer standard learning.

“The small class sizes at Newberry Academy put us in the unique position of being able to provide social distancing of six feet or more in every classroom,” said Head of School Nichole May. “We were able to achieve this by capping most class sizes at 12, by splitting classes, or by re-purposing larger rooms as classrooms. The safety of our students and staff is paramount, and we have worked hard to create a comprehensive return to school plan that includes recommendations by the CDC and SCDHEC.

May went on to say that most families and teachers at Newberry Academy, “wanted students back in the classroom five days a week for in person learning.”

When it comes to alternatives to the in person learning plan, she went on to explain, “we are not able to offer individual students full-time virtual-only learning at this time. It would be unfair and unrealistic to expect our teachers to teach in the classroom, as well as provide quality virtual learning at the same time. However, if we are required to close at any time in the future, we are equipped to transition into virtual learning, and our teachers are ready to provide fun, interactive lessons for their students.”

There will likely be exceptions and new plans that will have to be made as the year goes on.

“Of course, teachers are always willing to provide work for students who are required to quarantine or who are out sick and will work individually with them to make sure that they are caught up on work,” she said.

On a related note, if COVID-19 becomes an issue at The Academy, May assures that the school will take the guidance of SCDHEC and the CDC into consideration to facilitate the best possible outcomes for students, faculty, and their families.

Of course classroom learning is one thing, but activities such as chorus and other close-contact activities have had to be changed to meet social distancing recommendations. Newberry Academy has altered these programs, as well. For example, agriculture is replacing chorus as an activity this semester. May explained that they have also constructed an outdoor learning area where class instruction can occur, away from the confines of the regular classroom.

Much focus has also been given to football and other fall sports schedules that have been altered or canceled elsewhere. As The Academy heads into 2020-21, the plan right now:

“We are closely following SCISA guidelines for sports, which include a range of additional safety measures. At the moment, we are on track to offer most of our regular sports.” said May.

