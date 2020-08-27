Members of the fire department push the new engine into the bay, as in the past when engines were led by horses and had to be pushed in following a fire call.

Members of the committee that chose the new fire apparatus took turns wetting the new engine from the old engine going out of service, symbolizing the passing of the torch.

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Fire Department held a ceremony Wednesday, “passing the torch” from their former apparatus to their new fire engine two at the City of Newberry Public Safety Complex.

Fire Chief Keith Minick thanked his staff that served on the committee to help choose features and essentially build the new apparatus so it could best serve the needs for the city.

“A lot of pride and energy took part in putting this apparatus together,” Minick said.

The front of the apparatus displays the words of “courage” and “compassion” and Minick said he hoped the Newberry Fire Department could continue to serve their city, residents and visitors alike with courage and compassion.

The ceremony for the new apparatus included a “wet down” and a “push-in,” traditionally done in the fire service. Members of the committee that chose the apparatus took turns wetting the new engine down from the old engine going out of service, symbolizing the passing of the torch between engines. Next, the new apparatus was dried off, symbolizing the care the fire department takes of their equipment. The engine was then pushed into the bay, as in the past when engines were led by horses and had to be pushed in following a fire call.

Chaplain and Firefighter James Henricks performed a blessing over the new apparatus, reading from the Book of Daniel.

“The Book of Daniel tells us of three men who were put to death for their faith. The ruler sent them into a fiery furnace. When he looked in later, he saw four men walking around amid the flames. He called to them, and the three came out unharmed,” Henricks said. “We now turn to the one who walked with them among the flame and kept them safe and ask for God’s blessing here.”

Henricks said blessings such as this one were a way to dedicate something into service for a higher purpose and protect those it serves.

“An engine like this is a gift for our whole community,” he said. “It protects and provides not just for the firefighters, but to the many people who depend on this equipment in emergencies”

Newberry County dispatch officially put the truck in service Wednesday night with an announcement over the radio.

Mayor Foster Senn said he was happy the city could help provide this apparatus to the fire department.

“A first class truck for a first class department,” he said.

“I can’t say enough about this apparatus that we have received,” Minick said. “This truck will serve our community and visitors alike for many years.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at City of Newberry.