Rezoning approved for housing development

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council, by a 5-2 vote, approved third reading to rezone various parcels from their current zoning to Single Family Residential (RSM).

The nine parcels are bounded to Hollands Landing Road, Granny Hill Road, Circle H Woods Road and Peninsula Drive, all in Prosperity. Currently, the various parcels are zoned General Commercial, Limited Commercial, R2 Rural or Single Family Residential (RS). All together, these parcels make up approximately 200 acres.

The purpose of the rezoning is so developer, American Land Holding, can accommodate a housing development known as Palmetto Pointe Cottage Community — according to a facts sheet provided by Newberry County staff.

County Administrator Wayne Adams said the RSM Zoning District is a residential zoning district. The property to be rezoned adjoins other property with the same designation, meaning that “spot” zoning is not a concern, per Adams.

“The chief attraction of this designation to the applicant is that it allows for residential lots as small as 7,500 square feet, provided that the development meets all conditions for cluster homes,” Adams said. “Of concern to some neighborhood property owners is the fact that the RSM zone allows for manufactured homes, though the applicant has expressed intent to place covenants on the property that would prohibit the placement of manufactured homes within the development.”

Council voted unanimously to combine all nine rezoning ordinances to one combined third reading and public hearing, after Councilman Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilwoman Harriet Rucker seconded.

A public hearing was held prior to the third reading vote.

During the public hearing, numerous people spoke, either in person or via email.

Terry Cotney was the first to speak on this matter. Cotney said he owns a small farm in the area.

“The bottom line is the county administration is only interested in tax revenues, regardless of what any resident has to say — money, money money,” Cotney said. “Has the slogan keep Newberry County clean, green and beautiful changed to send your county clean, green taxes and look at this beautiful cluster of homes?”

“No one is fooled to why the council is wanting this eyesore built — indeed it will be an eyesore as time goes on. Also note, not one council-member has asked these developers to come to their neighborhood and build these beautiful cluster homes near them,” he said.

“Surveying has been done, thousands and thousands of dollars. They’ve been there for months surveying. You think they are going to survey this land if they didn’t have the knowledge from County Council it’s a done deal? It’s been a done deal,” he said. “We have no voice in the Hollands Landing area, many houses are crammed together and they are an eyesore, and others are nice. Growth happens and it’s understandable — about 30 years ago bulldozers came below my house and cut (for) Plantation Pointe and I said there goes the neighborhood. It turned out fine with beautiful homes and small lots.”

“Traffic with 200 more homes in the community, (you’ll) see 400-600 more cars in the community,” he said.

“I drove into a cluster home development a couple of months ago, children were playing in the street, cars were in the street, all the houses had different colored fences — they want their privacy. Good luck to the beautiful cluster homes,” Cotney said. “To the Plantation Pointe homeowners, I’m proud to be a neighbor of yours and have no complaint about your beautiful homes and development.”

Community member Bob Jarmer, who was given more time to speak after other speakers gave him their time, spoke on the sewer issue they experience in this area. Jarmer did research on the SCDHEC website, which he said is there for anyone to see.

“Every sewer spill is reported by Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority on this website, same applies to Newberry City,” he said. “You hear these sewer overflows are caused by rain, it’s a flat-out lie, been repeated so many times that it has become believed.”

Jarmer said they’ve got too much rain flow going into a sanitary system, which means it is defective.

“And it has been defective for many years. We’ve been putting up with this for 15 years down here. We’ve heard every promise you could possibly think of,” he said.

“I did a comparison (on SCDHEC website), the City of Newberry on sewage spills and the County of Newberry. The City of Newberry has reported in the past three years, 9,000 gallons of sewage spills. The county over 1.8 years has reported 729,000 gallons of sewage spills,” he said. “The very lift station having these issues, now you want to put another 160 homes directly across the street?”

Harold Betty, chairman of the Pointes (at Plantation Pointe) Homeowner Association, spoke on behalf of the board, but not the entire community. He said the board came to the conclusion that American Land Holdings request to rezone the property should be approved.

“The action will remove the commercial, limited commercial and rural zoning that now exist on the property. There are members of our community that do not agree with this decision,” Betty said.

Betty listed out some of their concerns, including deed restrictions against mobile and manufactured homes not being done properly at closing.

“We’ve been advised by the county administrator and county attorney that this will be done properly,” he said.

He also addressed concerns of the roads around the development being in bad shape and need to be upgraded. He added that since these are state roads, the board and the developer will need to work with the state to take action.

He also addressed concerns over short term rentals and how their community has a covenant to prevent this and ask the developer to put a similar covenant in place to prevent short term rentals.

Other concerns brought up from those signed up to speak, either in person or via email, included roads, sewage, boat traffic, endangered species, and other concerns.

Following those who signed up to speak, both Sen. Ronnie Cromer and Brent Richardson, manager of NCWSA, were invited by council to speak.

Cromer started out by saying he served as chairman of the NCWSA in the 1990s, and they have always had a shoestring budget.

“I want to commend these guys for the job they are trying to do. They are having to work with whatever means they have. The numbers are not a reflection on the people who work at the NCWSA by any means,” he said. “Looking at an almost 50 percent increase on infrastructure you have now with sewage, I don’t know how — with the amount of funds they have — how they will be able to take care of those individual homes.”

Cromer also wanted to point out that NCWSA is not under Newberry County Council, other than they appoint board members.

“They get their money strictly from their customers and no one else,” he said.

“If we put in these cluster homes, I’m a firm believer during the course of 10 years, (they) will devalue the property around the lake and that lowers your tax base,” he said.

Richardson spoke on some of the issues surrounding the system out in this area. He said the developer will be responsible for one off-site water line on Granny Hill Road. He also aid that the NCWSA is already working on a new pump station on Macedonia (Church) Road, which will take pressure off the Hollands station, according to Richardson.

Richardson said on a normal day their pumps at Plantation Point run five hours a day and 10 hours a day at the Hollands Station. The struggle he said they have is infiltration due to storm water.

“This (will require) a door-to-door search infiltration study. We have targeted the sources of the majority of our problems as Plantation Pointe, Edgewater Shores and Dreher Island State Park,” he said.

Richardson said they have sent out notifications letting the communities know they are doing door-to-door searches. They will be conducing some smoke testing, as needed, documenting and making repairs to reduce the storm water, according to Richardson.

“I’ve been there myself, we are a small organization, I’m in the field when these things are going on — I can stand at the Plantation Pointe pump station, it starts raining, I’ve got an increase in flow in that 10 minute time — it’s not waste water, it’s rain water,” he said.

Richardson said they suspect they have gutters tied into their sewer system, and the problems are on individual parcels of land.

Prior to the vote, council-members gave their opinions on the issue. Councilman Steve Stockman, who represents this area in the county and lives in the community, addressed the taxable revenue. He said in the long run, these cluster homes will hurt the tax base as they will cause the property values to decrease.

“If we are not voting for this for taxable reasons, for income reasons, I want to ask my fellow council-members, we’ve had one person in here tonight that is for it. I don’t know how Council could vote for this with all you folks against it,” he said.

Councilman Kirksey Koon said several years ago they reworked their zoning ordinances and had quite a few meetings, as advertised, where they begged people to come.

“We had a two day retreat, used our facility at Piedmont Tech, again asked for participation. Know how many people showed up to participate to make their concerns known? Not one,” he said.

He added that he has taken their concerns under consideration, but does not see where this is going to cause a big problem, since there are already homes built “right on top of each other” and mobile and manufactured homes at the lake.

Councilman Henry Livingston said when Plantation Pointe was a thought, there were a lot of residents that didn’t want that community to be developed, many of which had the same reasons brought up during the discussion of this development.

“Why do you want to deny someone else the same opportunity to come to this county and enjoy what we have — that is something I don’t understand,” he said.

The third reading was approved after Koon made a motion and Reeder gave a second. Koon, Rucker Reeder, Livingston and Councilman Johnny Mack Scurry voted in favor of the reading and Stockman and Councilman Scott Cain voted against.

Now that third reading has been approved, further consideration and approvals for the development are determined by planning staff at the Newberry County Planning Commission, according to Adams. Council is not involved.

