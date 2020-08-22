Jackie Holmes sworn in

NEWBERRY – Jackie Holmes was sworn in to Newberry City Council on Aug. 11, becoming the first African-American female on council.

Holmes will be representing District 5.

Holmes thanked the community for their support and said she was proud to serve them on council.

“I promise you that I will do what I need to do to the best of my ability,” Holmes said.

In other business, City Council unanimously voted to extend their ordinance regarding face coverings. Originally set to expire on August 29, the ordinance has been extended through September 30.

The measure requires masks or face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies and dollar stores and clarifies the term grocery store to mean an indoor or outdoor establishment that primarily sells food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods.

Motion was made by Councilman Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilman Edwin Wicker to approve the ordinance.

Mayor Foster Senn said the state, as well as Newberry County, had seen a downward trend in cases as of late and he thanked citizens for their efforts.

City Manager Matt DeWitt provided council with an update on the city’s operating procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that if city staff were to interact with the public they would be wearing masks as well as in offices where a six foot distance could not be kept.

The Parks Recreation and Tourism department opted for flag football rather than tackle football this year, DeWitt said, to limit close contact. Also from that department, he highlighted that Newberry Oktoberfest would be held virtually this year from September 20 – October 3, mimicking the traditional Munich Oktoberfest celebration.

“I’m proud of the staff,” DeWitt said. “It would have been very simple to cancel the event and move on, but instead they’ve found ways to continue with the tradition.”

Senn highlighted that the Newberry Opera House would begin their season August 15 and were taking precautions mandated by the government.

“We wish them much success and appreciate all they’re doing as far as precautions,” he said.

As an update to council and the public, DeWitt said the Newberry Fire Department received the Fire Safe SC Designation for 2019. Fire Safe SC’s goals and objectives are to reduce fire-related injuries, promote consistent messaging, improve data quality and provide valuable resources. The city is one of 57 fire departments in South Carolina to receive the award for 2019. Altogether, these departments reported more than 1,500 community risk reduction events, educating more than 250,000 citizens.

“I think it speaks volumes about the work our guys are doing each day within the community,” he said.

Senn then highlighted to council of a recent proclamation signing celebrating the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act and thanked Newberry resident Robbie Kopp, with Able South Carolina, for working with the city on the proclamation.

Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer provided updates on the city’s recreation complex by saying the department planned to play this fall’s NFL flag football league on the complex’s two multipurpose fields.

“It allows for two games at a time and we think it will also allow us to better distance everybody with people bringing their own chairs and properly spacing out,” he said.

Maintenance at the complex’s splash park was happening weekly with it running once per week, along with additional sod placed around the area.

Sawyer said two positions, Maintenance Worker/Conference Center attendant as well as programs manager, were recently hired.

Two picnic shelters are on order for the new complex, along with maintenance buildings for storage for the department and maintenance equipment.

Senn asked if parts of the park could be opened for the community, such as the playground equipment, to which Sawyer replied that as soon as it was safe to open aspects of the park, like the playground, splash park, etc. that it would be opened to the community.

DeWitt updated council on the progress of Wise Street Park, he said the restroom was nearing completion. South Carolina Parks Recreation and Tourism confirmed that the city could begin construction of the park’s walking trail with the assistance of a Recreational Trails Program grant. The trail project will begin following the completion of the park’s restroom, DeWitt said.

When completed, the park should have a minimum eight feet wide and quarter mile long trail with benches and signage.

DeWitt said city staff had submitted a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LCWF) grant application for renovations to the park. However, due to COVID-19, the announcement of grant awards had been moved to Spring 2021. The grant application submitted calls for newly surfaced basketball courts, a new playground unit, ball field renovations, parking lot improvements and a community garden.

New Business

Under new business, first reading of an ordinance was passed to adopt the 2020-2030 Comprehensive Plan of the City of Newberry. Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Wicker.

Planning and Zoning Director Ward Braswell said their department was responsible for updating the city’s comprehensive plan every 10 years and this update was completed with the help of the Matheny-Burns Group. The plan was recommended for approval by the city’s Planning Commission.

The comprehensive plan includes nine elements, Braswell said, and were updated to reflect current data. Under the population element, updates showed Newberry had a population of 10,257 persons in 2017, with a loss of population of 0.1 percent from 2010-2017. Newberry has a diverse population, the report stated, with 52.1 percent black, 38.4 percent white and 9.5 percent other, with 76 percent of residents being high school graduates.

For the economic element, information included Newberry College’s upgrades to their football stadium, adding office space and plans for the addition of a nurses’ building. Leading employers in the Newberry area included Kraft, Samsung, the School District of Newberry County and Newberry Hospital.

Braswell said the cultural and natural resources elements remained similar to the current plan, with the natural resource’s element stating that 1,238 acres were designated and taxed as agricultural and 350 acres are for parks and recreational use.

An addition to the community facilities element of the plan included the new fiber network recently completed throughout the city.

Under the transportation element, Braswell said maps and data were updated to include 82 miles of roads within the city; broken down into 17.5 miles of city roads, 60.5 miles of state roads and four miles of federal roads with the city’s population increasing by 27.5 percent during the day for employment hours.

For the housing element, units increase 1.5 percent (67 units) from 2010-2019, with only nine units being single family dwellings from 2014-2018. Newberry Landing has started eight single family dwellings in the last 10 months with a total of 29 to be built in phase one.

A total of 32 percent of land (1,642 acres) is in residential use with 91 percent in use as single family dwellings. Median value for owner occupied homes is $88,600, with median monthly rent at $700, Braswell said which was lower than the county or state.

The priority element was a new required element, Braswell said that was not in the 2010-2020 Comprehensive Plan and included assessment and updates of public infrastructure and facilities and shows a continuation to maximize existing resources and evaluate funding.

Braswell said the land use element did not change much over the 10-year period, other than updates to the existing land use map.

Also under new business, council approved first reading of an ordinance to adopt the updated Land Development Regulations of the city. Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Councilman David DuBose.

Braswell said the document was reorganized to improve the flow, readability and usability. Definitions were also added for major and minor subdivisions and provisions were added that enable the zoning administration to approve minor subdivisions.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at City of Newberry.