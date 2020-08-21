Newberry Fire Department responds to fire

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department responded to 620 Rodelsperger Street early Sunday (Aug. 16) morning in reference to a reported house fire.

Fire Chief Keith Minick said their station received the call at 5:12 a.m. and that multiple people could be living in the home. Upon arrival, crews had a working fire. One resident was transported to the Augusta Burn Center.

The resident stated only he and two animals were inside the home at the time of the fire. One firefighter was transported to the emergency room; however, Minick said he has since been released.

“It appears all were accounted for and there were no other civilian injuries,” he said.

The investigation is still underway at this time. Mutual aid was received from Friendly Fire Department, Pomaria Rescue and the Newberry Police Department.