Final free drive-in movie in Downtown Newberry this summer

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry welcomes you to their final summer drive-in moonlight movie night experience in Downtown Newberry.

The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office will be hosting Moonlight Movie Nights at the Drive-In’s final show on August 14. The movie will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. (sunset) and is shown in the municipal parking lot at 901 Friend Street. For those familiar with downtown, this location is next to the Friend Building — across the street from the Hampton Inn. No tickets are required.

Parking will open at 7:30 p.m. Those attending are expected to review the rules and guidelines for which are available on the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism website, www.newberryprt.com. These rules have been adjusted following the Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders regarding mask wearing as relates to special events and entertainment venues; participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles. Should you leave your vehicle for any reason, you must wear a mask or suitable face covering. As a preventative measure, walk-up spaces are no longer offered.

Following a vote conducted on the City of Newberry’s Facebook page between Toy Story 4 and Frozen II, participants selected Toy Story 4 as the August 14 feature.

For more information contact Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or visit www.cityofnewberry.com/events. Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and on Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.