WHITMIRE — Dollar General announces its newly-relocated store at 6551 Whitmire Hwy in Whitmire is now open.

Dollar General stores provide area residents with a store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items.

Dollar General is involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.