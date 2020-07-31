THS Constructors completes construction of facility for KRA Operations

PROSPERITY — THS Constructors, Inc. recently completed a new 105,000 square foot facility for KRA, a Samsung supplier, in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park in Prosperity.

The facility will be KRA’s first in the state of South Carolina and will produce stamped-metal and plastic, injection-molding parts for washing machines fabricated at Samsung’s Newberry facility. Completed in 10 months from conception to completion, the 105,000 sf facility sits on 15 acres and includes 101,000 sf of production, stamping and storage area, as well as 4,000 sf of office space.

The design-build team included GPN Architecture, Alliance Engineering, Arrowood & Arrowood, Jennings-Dill, and Walker Whiteside. The project was completed in 10 months and KRA is currently in full operation on site.

“We are very appreciative to KRA for placing their trust in our team to build their first facility in South Carolina. We know that it will provide many, much needed jobs to our State’s economy,” Matt Vissage, THS project manager said.