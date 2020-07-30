NEWBERRY — A St. Matthews man has been charged with attempted murder by the City of Newberry Police Department following a shooting on Sunday, July 26 on Copeland Street.

Sebastian R’Devoe Riley, 29, of St. Matthews, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the City of Newberry incident report, the victim in this incident flagged down the officer, who also got the information from dispatch simultaneously, and told them someone shot at him.

The report states that the victim said an unknown subject fired a weapon at him as he was leaving an apartment. He stated that he came to an apartment of a person he knew, when he arrived he said another male was at the apartment, but he felt uneasy and he began attempting to leave the apartment when they began asking for money, according to the report.

The report further states that the victim said he felt intimidated due to another man being called to the apartment.

The victim told the officers that he left in his car, but knowing he would report to police what happened, attempted to drive back in order to get the subject’s vehicle tag information, according to the report. It was when he returned and was leaving again when he said he heard five to six shots as he drove away, according to the report.

The victim said he believed he heard the rounds go by his vehicle as he was fleeing, according to the report.

Officers went to the apartment in question and spoke to a witness of this incident. According to the report, the witness said he was called by his cousin because the victim was not leaving her apartment after being requested to do so. The witness said he came to ensure safety while having his firearm on his person, according to the report.

The report further states that the witness said the victim left, but kept driving back and sitting in the roadway with his lights off several times. The witness said it was at this time the subject, Sebastian Riley, that he only knew as “Rod” asked to “hold” his firearm, according to the report.

The witness said while Riley had his firearm, he fired several shots as the victim was leaving the scene, according to the report. The witness regained possession of the firearm and hid it behind an electrical box behind his apartment, which he later pointed out to the officers, according to the report.

Riley was taken into custody on July 26, he was given a $10,000 bond for the attempted murder charge and a $5,000 bond for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge and was released on July 27.

