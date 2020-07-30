NOH receives S.C. Humanities Bridge Grant

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House recently received a Bridge Grant from South Carolina Humanities, www.schumanities.org.

Funding for the Bridge Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

The S.C. Humanities Bridge Emergency Relief Grant funding is being used to cover the Newberry Opera House payroll for full-time employees after the PPP loan runs out. The Opera House has been closed since March 14, 2020.

Tickets are on sale early for the 2020-2021 season, August-October performances. This grant will help the Performing Arts Center bridge the gap from the PPP loan to season ticket sales.