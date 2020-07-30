Newberry man charged with attempted murder

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Newberry man has been charged with attempted murder by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office following a stabbing on Wednesday, July 22.

Deuntrey Ryshun Gallman, 22, of Woodridge Lane, Newberry, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to a Newberry County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies were called to a location on U.S. 176 in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, the complainant and a witness told deputies the location of the victim and of seeing the incident take place, according to the report.

Deputies spoke to the victim, who advised deputies that Gallman was responsible for the assault, but the victim could not advise further and was transported to Richland by EMS.

The victim, according to the report, was able to tell deputies Gallman left the scene on foot.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, Gallman and the victim had an argument over personal relationships.

“Which led to violent behavior on his (Gallman’s) part,” Foster said.

Foster said Gallman, after talking to family members, turned himself in.

Gallman was released on bond, including a $20,000 bond for the attempted murder charge and a $5,000 bond for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.

