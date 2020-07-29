Victim in July 24 wreck identified

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Charles Christian Culbreth, 52, of Newberry, as the victim of a single vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, July 24.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the S.C. Highway Patrol, Culbreth was traveling east on S.C. 34, near Dennis Dairy Road, in a 2012 Volkswagen SUV on Friday at about 1:20 p.m.

While travelling, Bolt said Culbreth travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Bolt said Culbreth was wearing a seat-belt and pronounced at the scene.

Kneece said an autopsy was performed and this incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

