Free COVID-19 Testing Clinic in Whitmire

WHITMIRE — There will be a free COVID-19 Testing Clinic on Thursday, July 30 in Whitmire, hosted by Newberry County Memorial Hospital and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The clinic will take place at Whitmire Community School (2597 S.C. 66, Whitmire) and will offer free drive-through testing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Prescreening is not required and there is no cost.

If you are under 18 you will need to bring a parent or legal guardian, they will need to give their consent prior to testing.

Residents will be contacted within seven day with the results of their test.