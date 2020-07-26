Holmes wins District Five election

NEWBERRY — Jackie Holmes has won the Newberry City Council District Five special election, held Tuesday, July 14.

Out of a total of 112 votes, Holmes received 79 votes and Paige Sheena received 33.

“I’m a team player, I’m coming in with a team player mentality. I will be the new kid on the block, but I am going to immediately get into the first Municipal Elected Official Institute class and I want to do the educational side of being a councilwoman. I definitely will help my other councilmen in anyway I can, but I am definitely going to be indebted to my District Five, who had the faith and trust in me to elect me as their City Council District Five councilwoman,” Holmes said. “I will have good listening ears, but I will also be very productive and I will always do my homework before council meetings and I will do what needs to be done in order to be able to have a good night sleep at the end of every council meeting.”

According to a representative from the City of Newberry, Holmes will be the first African-American female to serve on Newberry City Council. Holmes said while she is elated, being the first is nothing new.

“Not my first time, I’ve had memberships in other organizations where I have been the first African-American,” she said.

Holmes will replace Councilman Thomas Boyd, who passed away in February.

