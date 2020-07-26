Gov. Henry McMaster creates SAFE Grants

UPDATE: A South Carolina state judge has temporarily blocked Governor Henry McMaster’s plan to direct $32 million in pandemic relief funds for tuition grants at private schools across the state.

NEWBERRY COUNTY– Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced the creation of the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) Grants.

These one-time, needs-based grants of up to $6,500 will help or subsidize the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in South Carolina. Approximately 5,000 grants will be funded.

The one-time grants are funded by monies received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump and allocated directly to each governor. Each state received an allocation for a Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund.

South Carolina’s share of GEER funds was $48 million — $32 million of which will fund SAFE Grants. The governor recently announced an investment of GEER funds to the state’s eight HBCU’s.

To be eligible for SAFE Grants, a student must be from a household with an adjusted gross income of 300 percent or less of the federal poverty level.

“Private schools in our state provide an essential education to over 50,000 children,” said McMaster. “They provide parents the ability to choose the type of education environment and instruction they feel best suits their child’s unique needs. And a large number of these students come from working or low-income families – who – in the best economy – are barely able to scrimp and scrape together just enough money to pay their child’s tuition.”

McMaster added that “during this pandemic, with so much uncertainty and anxiety facing families, a child’s displacement from the school they love and thrive at could have devastating consequences to their learning and emotional progress.”

Newberry Academy, a member of South Carolina Independent School Association, is one of the eligible private schools in the state.

“Newberry Academy has a limited number of places available in some of our classes. We plan on opening for in-person learning on August 12 with a regular class schedule. This is only possible if we keep our classes small. For families who are looking to enroll at our school, I would strongly suggest applying as soon as possible,” Head of School Nicole May said.