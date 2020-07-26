NEWBERRY — Newberry College will be home to one of the newest chapters of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology.

The society’s stated purpose is to encourage, stimulate, and maintain excellence in scholarship, and to advance the science of psychology. Chapters not only recognize academic achievement by granting membership, but also enhance curriculum through sponsored programs and activities, promote community service and offer benefits for careers after college.

“We are excited to bring this opportunity to our students,” said Dr. Sara Peters, interim chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Psi Chi provides excellent resources for students wishing to pursue careers in psychology and engage with others who share an interest in psychological science.”

Initiation for the chapter’s charter members is expected in early October.

Psi Chi joins other academic honor societies at Newberry College, including Blue Key Honor Society, the National Society for Leadership and Success, Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society, and similar organizations for criminal justice, English, history, mathematics and sociology.

Founded in 1929, Psi Chi boasts over 1100 chapters at colleges and universities all over the world, and is affiliated with the American Psychological Association and the Association for Psychological Science.