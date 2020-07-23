Newberry City Council extends mask ordinance

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council unanimously voted to extend their ordinance regarding face coverings at their meeting on July 14.

The ordinance, which was set to expire July 31, has been extended through August 29.

The measure requires masks or face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies and dollar stores. The extended ordinance also clarifies the term grocery store to mean an indoor or outdoor establishment that primarily sells food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods.

“Grocery stores shall include, but not be limited to, Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar General, other dollar stores, farmers markets and vegetable/fruit stands,” the ordinance reads.

Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from the ordinance.

Mayor Foster Senn thanked the citizens of Newberry and said he felt that mask-wearing was up and thanked each of the stores for their cooperation in following the ordinance.

Also approved Tuesday was an ordinance to temporarily suspend the normal operating procedures applicable to public meetings and to provide for emergency procedures for public meetings of the city during the continuance of a state of emergency within the city.

Originally passed in May, this ordinance was extended, allowing the mayor, City Council and City Boards and Commissions to remotely participate in voting and operations procedures by telephone or other means of electronic communication, provided that they comply with the provisions of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

Enacted due to the circumstances the city faces in combating the spread of COVID-19, the ordinance will expire in 61 days, unless extended.

Under updates and announcements, Senn said that it was brought up during June’s unity rally of ways local government and the community could come together to ensure inclusion. One of the ideas raised was of a citizen’s leadership academy.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said city staff was pointed in the direction of a program referenced by the City of Charlotte of a civic leadership academy.

“We’ve partnered with a facilitator that we think would do a good job representing Newberry and making sure we are all well connected,” he said.

DeWitt said the development of a Newberry Civic Leadership Academy would provide those who lived and worked in the Newberry community an opportunity to learn more about governmental departments and services. However, he said more information would unfold as the COVID-19 pandemic was eased in the community.

Senn said he was also looking into networking opportunities and would be reporting back to council.

DeWitt provided an update for council on the Splash Pad at the city’s recreation complex by saying the contractors was released and city staff had been focusing on the final touches, such as installing overhead street lighting, more curbing and outlining areas for courts such as pickleball and ping-pong.

While the splash pad could have opened on the weekend of July 4, DeWitt said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released their recommendations for safer at home July 4 celebrations and city staff felt it best to postpone the grand opening.

While DeWitt said staff was unsure of an opening date at this time, the plan was to only open at 25 percent capacity when it was safe to do so.

Under new business, council approved two requests for outside water service for properties located at 738 Giff Street and the other on Lindsay Circle. Both properties were contiguous to an existing city water line and would require no extension beyond a standard tap. Annexation covenants for both properties were signed, indicating a willingness to annex if council determined it was in the best interest of the city to annex the properties.

Councilman Zebbie Goudelock raised the idea to council that they may need to look at annexing some properties into the city limits. Senn asked DeWitt if city staff could develop a map as to where the out of city water services were and that signed annexation covenants.

A map will be developed for council at a later date.

Also under new business, Senn said that much discussion nationally has been on the use of force policies by police departments. The city’s police department, Senn said, was an accredited law enforcement agency, which was something to be proud of.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin told council the South Carolina Accreditation Program (SCPAC) was an initiative of the South Carolina Police Chief’s Association and the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association. The accreditation program is voluntary and promotes professional improvements amongst the participating departments.

The Newberry Police Department is held to 241 standards to which assessors analyze, in order to approve re-accreditation. They received their first accreditation in March 2000 and are one of the only 16 municipalities in the state to hold this status.

“It increases our accountability to the public and lets them know they have a very professional and dedicated police department,” McClurkin said.

In addition to accreditation, council discussed with McClurkin the policies from Campaign Zero’s “8 Can’t Wait” project to curtail police violence, which includes the following eight policies to review with police departments:

• Require De-Escalation.

• Duty to Intervene.

• Requires Warning Before Shooting.

• Requires Exhaust All Alternatives Before Shooting.

• Ban Shooting at Moving Vehicles.

• Ban Chokeholds and Strangleholds.

• Requires Use of Force Continuum.

• Requires Comprehensive Reporting.

Due to their accreditation standards, McClurkin said these policies and procedures were ones their department was familiar with and were already following. For example, he told council any shooting at a moving vehicle would have to be a deadly force situation, such as someone using a vehicle to harm someone. In his 37 years with the Newberry Police Department, McClurkin told council he could not remember an incident where a chokehold or stranglehold had occurred.

“That, to me, is great credibility that we are taking these policies very seriously,” Senn said. “I think there’s a lot to be proud of there.”

Other agenda items were tabled by council Tuesday, to include first readings of ordinances to adopt a comprehensive plan for the city as well as adopt the updated land development regulations of the city, to allow council more time to review the information, Senn said.

Reach Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at City of Newberry.