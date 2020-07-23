Council encouraging face coverings

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council passed a resolution encouraging Newberry County residents and visitors voluntarily wear face coverings and exercise social distancing, in addition to observing other medically recognized preventative measures, to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and related viruses.

The resolution notes the proclamation on declaring a National Emergency concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak; and how COVID-19 has spread across the state, with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) confirming the localized person-to-person spread of COVID-19, indicating a significant risk of exposure and infection.

“Whereas, more than 60,000 positive cases have been reported statewide, with more than 400 of those occurring in Newberry County; and whereas, statewide deaths from COVID-19 are approaching the 1,000 mark,” the resolution reads. “Whereas, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and SCDHEC advise the use of face coverings, social distancing, and hand washing, among other measures, as means of slowing the spread of COVID-19; and whereas, the spread of COVID-19 impacts myriad vital resources upon which we all depend, including but not limited to those pertaining to health care, public safety, and the overall production of goods and services in the economy.”

The resolution further states, “Whereas, County Council prevails upon the values of common sense, courtesy, and compassion as a means to address this public health crisis, realizing the great opportunity for the individual citizen to lead on this important issue within the context of personal liberty, rather than relying upon government mandate.”

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that Newberry County Council strongly urges that the citizens of Newberry County and all visitors to Newberry County observe all appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and related viruses.”

The resolution was approved unanimously after Councilman Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilman Kirksey Koon seconded.

During the comments/request from council members portion of the meeting, Koon encouraged people to wear a mask.

“As uncomfortable as it is to wear this mask, if I can do it in cardiac rehab for about 45 minutes — and that includes 30 minutes on an exercise bike — anybody can do it. So wear this mask, it is safe, it’ll keep you safe, it’ll keep other people safe. We are going to beat this virus, and the only way to beat it is to fight it, to help fight it you got to wear the mask and do social distancing,” Koon said. “Hopefully, everyone will adhere to that and do it.”

Other business:

• Newberry County Council approved the third reading of an ordinance to provide the re-issuance of the county’s 2018 bonds. Lower interest rates are expected to save the county approximately $7,500 annually through this ordinance, according to County Administrator Wayne Adams. The bonds do not have a pre-payment penalty. Council also held a public hearing, no one spoke for or against.

