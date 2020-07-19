NEWBERRY COUNTY — Three juvenile runaways from the Department of Juvenile Justice, in Columbia, were arrested after a vehicle chase ended in a crash, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile offenders fled the scene of the crash into dense woods and were later captured by a SLED agent and deputies.

Late Saturday night three juveniles stole a van after breaking into a church and accosting a person inside, according to the NCSO.

The van was clocked for speeding on Wilson Road, unbeknownst to the officer of the prior circumstances, according to the NCSO.

A chase ensued up U.S. 76 towards Kinards, the NCSO continued. The van wrecked into the woods about a mile past Riser Road and the three left on foot. Bloodhounds chased the suspects in the immediate area, but were unable to locate them due to heavy underbrush, according to the NCSO.

Early Sunday afternoon the three appeared at St. James Lutheran Church, asking for assistance. They then re-entered the woods behind the previous location of Metal Masters, according to the NCSO.

A working dog with the City of Newberry responded and began tracking beside the railroad tracks toward Newberry. Another resident spotted them near Headsprings Road at the Old Parr Dairy, according to the NCSO.

Units responding to the dog call spotted them and took them into custody without further incident, according to the NCSO.

EMS and Rescue were called to the scene due to all three having sustained injuries in the accident. All three were transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department is the investigating agency from the car theft and assault.

Due to their ages, names and pictures are not allowed to be released.

Sheriff Lee Foster said he apologized for not sending out a Code Red due to technical difficulties. A message was put out on Facebook during the initial contact, due to the technical difficulties.

“We humbly apologize if this caused anyone problems,” he said.

According to a representative from the Department of Juvenile Justice, the youths were on probation status when they ran off from Camp Aspen, one of the agency’s non-secure wilderness camps. The unfenced camp is one of several alternative placement sites that provide DJJ-involved youth educational and rehabilitative services in a less restrictive environment than that of a secure facility.