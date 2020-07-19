POMARIA — Dollar General announces its store at 5327 US Hwy 176 in Pomaria is now open.

Dollar General stores provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.