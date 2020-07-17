Newberry College announces website to prepare for safe return

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced a new website to serve as a go-to information resource ahead of the institution’s return to on-campus instruction.

The site lists guidelines and plans for students, families, faculty, staff and visitors to return to campus while minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The website, www.newberry.edu/returning, will be updated regularly as new details become available. Fall classes are set to begin Aug. 17.

“At least for now, we are living in a new normal, and the question is not so much whether we should go back to school and work, but rather how,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “We hope this website will be a useful resource on how we are preparing to return to campus safely while providing the quality education, accessible value, and sense of community for which Newberry College is known.”

Plans for the safe return are being spearheaded by a task force, which comprises college officials and health care professionals from inside and outside of the institution.

The website provides the community with updates on the college’s efforts to enhance campus spaces to ensure social distancing, along with guidance for individuals to help reduce the potential spread of all illnesses, including COVID-19. The site offers insight into how living and learning on campus will look, how Wolves athletics is adapting, a timeline for returning to campus and other policies part of the college’s commitment to health and safety.

“We can and will create an environment that allows for a safe fall semester, but each member of the Newberry College family must be responsible and follow established guidelines for community health,” said Scherrens.

The college previously announced that all students and employees will be required to wear face coverings in shared spaces. Small tours of campus have resumed for prospective students and families. All on-campus group events, including summer camps and private functions, have been suspended through July 31.