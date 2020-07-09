Arrest made in road rage incident

NEWBERRY COUNTY — An early Wednesday morning case of road rage involving a U-Haul truck ended in the arrest of the driver and the damage of ten vehicles through two counties.

The first incident took place near the intersection of S.C. 213 and U.S. 176 in Newberry County, the U-Haul got in front of a vehicle and would not allow the victim around the truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After several attempts of trying with the U-Haul swerving at him, and the driver making threatening hand gestures, the victim stopped and attempted to turn around. The U-Haul backed into the victim then turned around and drove head-on into the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After an exchange of threats, the suspect in the U-Haul drove off at high speed east on U.S. 176. The U-Haul continued down U.S. 176 striking nine more vehicles before being stopped by Richland County Deputies, near the intersection of U.S. 176 and I-26, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the U-Haul was identified as Francis Louis Laplant IV, 63, of Greenville.

Laplant was arrested and charged with one count of assault and battery second degree and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Sheriff Lee Foster said the suspect intended to hit the vehicles and cause damages. At present, there is no connection between the suspect and any victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The first victim had not had an encounter with him and only came upon him as he blocked the intersection, requiring him to drive around. It appears the suspect was agitated before encountering any of the victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Laplant was transported to the Newberry County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond. He will later be transported to Richland County to receive further charges.

“We are so very fortunate that no one was injured during this nonsense. His irresponsible actions caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage, but we are fortunate that no one was injured,” Foster said.