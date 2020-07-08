Six charged with attempted murder

Farrow Glymph Washington Cooper Davis

NEWBERRY — Six men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on the Saturday, July 4.

Rondarius Rasheed Davis, 21, of Newberry, has been charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Jalen Deran Glymph, 20, of Fountain Inn, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Dequan Malik Cooper, 19, of Newberry, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Jamerris Tyshon Farrow, 20, of Newberry, was charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Antonio Malik Washington, 23, of Newberry, was charged with possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tyrone Mikwayn Etheredge, 22, of Newberry, was charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of firearm, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

According to the incident report from the City of Newberry Police Department, officers with the City of Newberry were dispatched to Evans Street, near Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Saturday afternoon in reference to shots being fired. Officers were advised that subjects in a burgundy Nissan Altima and a red Ford Crown Victoria were firing shots at each other, according to the report.

Witnesses, according to the report, said that the shooting occurred around Evans Street, and the subjects drove through the ER parking lot firing at each other.

The report states that an officer with the City of Newberry Police Department spotted the Crown Victoria travelling down Evans Street toward Glenn Street, the vehicle was located and stopped. Etheredge was inside the vehicle and was arrested.

Following Etheredge’s arrest, officers were informed of the Nissan Altima was on S.C. 121 with subjects attempting to change a flat tire, according to the report

Once officers arrived on the scene, an officer saw five subjects around the car, the officer noted in the report that this was the other vehicle involved in the shooting.

According to the report, the officer observed the passenger side window being shattered and several bullet holes in the vehicle.

Davis, Glymph, Cooper, Farrow and Washington were taken into custody. Two of the suspects told officers that the subject in the red Crown Victoria started to shoot at them and that they didn’t know who the driver of the Crown Victoria was, according to the report.

At the time of this article, all six suspects are in custody at the Newberry County Detention Center.

“These types of senseless and reckless acts with firearms must stop. We will work with our state and federal prosecutors to keep individuals who have no respect for our citizens and the community off the streets,” said Chief Roy McClurkin.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.