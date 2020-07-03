Arrowood wins District Two runoff

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Mary Arrowood was the winner of the Republican County Council District Two runoff election, which was held on Tuesday, June 23.

The election was certified on June 25 with 938 total votes, Arrowood received 528 votes and Tammy Johns 410.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to all the voters of District Two for voting. A special thank you to supporters, friends and family that helped me and believed in me during this campaign. I am humbled, I am excited and look forward to representing the people and do so without prejudice. I look forward to working with (Newberry) County Council and the administration to ‘Make Newberry County Better Together’ when I take office in January 2021,” Arrowood said.

During the Statewide Primary on Tuesday, June 9, there were four candidates vying for the District Two seat on Newberry County Council. Arrowood, Johns, Steve Stockman (incumbent) and Lee Attaway.

During that election, Mary Arrowood had 457 votes, Tammy Johns, 438 votes, Stockman 335 votes, and Attaway 185 votes. Since none of the candidate held the required 51 percent majority, this triggered a runoff election between Arrowood and Johns.

With the winner now announced, Stockman extended his gratitude for his 12 years on Newberry County Council.

“Dear citizens of Newberry County District Two, I extend my gratitude to those who supported me and voted for me in the primary election on June 9. As a life-long citizen of this county, it has been an honor to serve as your councilman for almost 12 years. I have met a lot of fine people during my tenure and have made a lot of friends along the way. This has truly been a humbling experience, one that I will always cherish. Congratulations to Mary Arrowood, she is very qualified and will do a good job for the citizens of this county. May God continue to bless our beautiful county,” he said.

Arrowood will now appear on the General Election ballot in November, where she is running unopposed.

