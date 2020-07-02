NEWBERRY — The Newberry Downtown Development Association’s next First Friday networking and socializing event will be held on Friday, July 3 from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July’s First Friday event is Red, White and Brew. Held at Martin Street Beer Parlor, the event is intended to be a get-together celebrating a local Newberry business and also commemorating July 4. As the beer parlor showcases an impressive example of female leadership, it is a location that reflects the mission of First Friday events.

Martin Street Beer Parlor will offer food and beverages for purchase, and the First Friday event will also feature live music. Wear your red, white and blue — there will be a costume contest to celebrate the best patriotic ensemble.

This event is all about networking, engaging with other local Newberrians, and celebrating the return of First Fridays.

There will be several measures put in place at Red, White and Brew, in order to ensure the safety of all attendees. Recommended social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering. At-risk individuals are encouraged to stay home, and sanitation protocols will be enforced by Martin Street Beer Parlor.

In order to emphasize social distancing and reduce indoor capacity, the event will be held both inside and outside at Martin Street Beer Parlor.

Each First Friday event is held at a Newberry business and typically features an educational speaker, a fun, hands-on activity and networking/socializing with snacks and beverages. The entire Newberry community is invited to attend First Fridays.

“I am so excited to see the return of First Friday events. I see them as an extremely valuable opportunity for female entrepreneurs and leaders to make connections with one another, while also strengthening economic relations within the community,” said Sheridan Murray, member of the NEWberry committee.

Follow #NEWberry: Newberry Empowering Women on Facebook or see NewberryDowntown.com for further information.