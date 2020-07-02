Celebrate 4th of July while social distancing

NEWBERRY — While COVID-19 may prevent many people from gathering for traditional Fourth of July celebrations, residents in Newberry County will still be able to view fireworks this weekend while social distancing.

The fireworks provided by local law enforcement and businesses will still take place on Saturday, July 4 at about 9 p.m., but people will not be able to gather on the campus of Newberry High School.

“It will be similar to what we did when they were renovating the campus at Newberry High School. Fireworks can be viewed from any legal locations from a car — the show will go on, but may be restricted,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “These are large shots, and should be able to be seen from over on Wilson Road and past I-26. It will look better from Main Street corridor.”

Foster recommends anyone wanting to see the fireworks do so from a place that will allow them to park legally.

“People should try to remain six feet apart, unless they are with a member of an immediate family,” he said.

Foster said due to difficulty fundraising this year, the fireworks show is estimated at 15-20 minutes. WKDK 1240 has agreed to provide music for the show on all platforms. Foster said Jimmie Coggins and company will create the playlist for the evening.

“They do a great job with playlists on a daily basis, so we guarantee it will be great. People can tune in around 9 p.m. at 1240 AM or www.wkdk.com or TuneIn Radio app or WKDK app,” he said.

If you are interested in donating to the fireworks show, you can send donations to NCLEOA at PO Box 247, Newberry.

For those living toward Lake Murray, the Capital City/Lake Murray County Regional Tourism Board will hold their annual July Fourth Celebration on Saturday.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., or dark, fireworks will launch from two lake locations, Dreher Island and Spence Island. The fireworks show is synchronized to a patriotic music show. Tune into 97.5 FM through iHeart Media for this special music program.

For those interested in shooting off fireworks at home, there are a few things Foster and Chief Roy McClurkin would ask you to keep in mind.

Foster said fireworks are not illegal in the county; however, if the noise is consistent or persistent, someone may complain and the Noise Ordinance will kick in. McClurkin said in the City of Newberry residents are allowed to shoot fireworks until they receive a complaint.

“We ask that they be mindful of their neighbors and their property, and do not shoot fireworks late at night,” McClurkin said.

Foster and McClurkin also request that anyone shooting fireworks be thoughtful of your neighbors who have pets, veterans that my have PTSD, and those who have work the next day.

“They can also cause fires to homes and woodlands. Fireworks are inherently dangerous and care should be taken when using them. We had a couple of people suffer injuries last year from use of fireworks,” Foster said.

“Never allow young kids to shoot fireworks unattended. Never shoot fireworks while holding them,” McClurkin added.

When it comes to drinking, Foster and McClurkin said do not drink and drive, and have a designated driver.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and the health and safety of the community, the Harper Street Bike Parade will not be held this year, as announced on their official Facebook page.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) also put out a statement this week recommending residents make safe, responsible plans for celebrating that include precautions for protecting against the spread of COVID-19.

“The virus is rapidly spreading across the state, with some of the largest increases in our coastal communities,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, SCDHEC Public Health Director. “We’ve all given so much for so long, and we all want to be at our beautiful beaches, at our parks, our friends’ houses, our block parties and community events but I’m asking all of us to stay vigilant in the fight against this deadly virus. While we celebrate our country’s birthday, please help your communities, especially those who are at increased risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. If we all pledge to wear our face masks, stay six feet apart, and wash our hands often, together we will reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. That’s how we ‘Stay SC Strong.’”

SCDHEC recommends families celebrate the Fourth of July by planning home-based festivities and watching fireworks shows while remaining in their vehicles or tuning into celebrations virtually.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.