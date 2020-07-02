NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal hit and run that took place at 11:04 p.m. last night.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the S.C. Highway Patrol, the hit and run took place on U.S. 76, near Colony Church Road, one mile west of Prosperity.

According to Bolt, a Nissan Altima (the year and color are unknown) and a bicyclist were travelling west on U.S. 76 when the Nissan struck the bicyclist from the rear and left the scene.

Bolt said the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene. Newberry Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Timothy Eugene Jones, 56, of Newberry, as the deceased.

Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is involved in this collision, according to Bolt.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the S.C. Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (276-6372).

