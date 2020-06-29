NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Forfeited Land Commission (FLC) has accepted 12 bids for properties owned by the FLC.

Properties owned by the FLC are those that were not sold at the delinquent tax sales. The FLC is made up of Donna W. Lominack, county auditor, Elizabeth P. Folk, county clerk of court, Karen Lindler Smith, county treasurer.

The FLC accepted a bid in the amount of $2,200.98 for 1508 Nance Street, Newberry, from Misha Benjamin, of Manassa, Va., after Smith made a motion and Folk seconded. The asking price for this property was $2,161.98 and the FLC has owned the property since 2018.

The FLC accepted another bid from Benjamin in the amount of $700.22 for property located on Eugene Street, Newberry, after Smith made a motion and Lominack seconded. The asking price for this property was $550.12 and has been owned by the FLC since 2019.

There was one other bid for this property, but it was rejected in favor of the high bid.

The FLC accepted a bid in the amount of $250 for 47 Needmore Street, Whitmire, from Hannelore Inman, of Coronado, Calif., after Folk made a motion and Smith seconded. The asking price for this property was $232.76 and the FLC has owned the property since 2016.

Inman submitted two bids for this property, but the FLC withdrew the first bid from consideration (which was higher than the accepted bid). There was also a bid for this property for the asking price, but the FLC went in favor of the high bid.

The FLC accepted a bid in the amount of $1,450 for 101 Wye Street, Prosperity, from Suntanna Johnson, of Newberry, after Folk made a motion and Lominack seconded. The asking price for this property was $1,364.37 and the FLC has owned the property since March of this year.

There were four other bids for this property, but they were rejected in favor of the high bid.

The FLC accepted a bid in the amount of $888.95 for property located on Langford Street, Newberry, from Mattie Stephens, of Whitmire, after Folk made a motion and Smith seconded. The asking price for this property was $232.45 and the FLC has owned the property since March of this year.

There were three other bids for this property, but they were rejected in favor of the high bid.

The FLC accepted a bid in the amount of $500 for property on Old Main Street, Chappells, from Diana Kinkade, of Chappells, after Smith made a motion and Lominack seconded. The asking price for this property was $184,64 and the FLC has owned the property since March of this year.

There was one other bid for this property, but it was rejected in favor of the high bid.

The FLC accepted a bid in the amount of $186 for property located on Kendall Road – 121 bypass, from John David Wilcox Jr., of Union, after Smith made a motion and Lominack seconded. The asking price for this property was $185.51 and the FLC has owned this property since 2012.

The FLC accepted a bid in the amount of $775.57 for property on Boozer Street, Newberry, from Margaret Davis, of Newberry, after Lominack made a motion and Folk seconded. The asking price for this property was $500.57 and the FLC has owned the property since March of this year.

There was one other bid for this property, but it was rejected in favor of the high bid.

The FLC accepted a bid in the amount of $1,200.17 for property on Eugene Street, Newberry, from Ricky Smith, of Ninety Six, after Lominack made a motion and Folk seconded. The asking price for this property was $1,198.38 and the FLC has owned the property since 2012.

There was one other bid for this property, but it was rejected in favor of the high bid.

The FLC accepted three other bids from Smith, the first was for another piece of property on Eugene Street in the amount of $551.20. The bid was accepted after Folk made a motion and Smith seconded. The asking price for this property was $550.12 and the FLC has owned the property since 2019.

The next bid was for another piece of property on Eugene Street in the amount of $551.30. The bid was accepted after Folk made a motion and Smith seconded. The asking price was $550.12 and the FLC has owned the property since 2019.

The final bid was for property north of Childs Street, Newberry, in the amount of $1,414.01. The bid was accepted after Smith made a motion and Folk seconded. The asking price was $1,413.08 and the FLC has owned the property since 2015.

In other business, Wendy Wise, delinquent tax collector for Newberry County, gave a reminder that any property that remains unpaid, and the notice is not signed for properly, will be posted with the “big red x.”

