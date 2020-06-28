NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved third reading for an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance from Fiscal Year 2019-20, which provides for revised revenues and appropriations.

“This ordinance reconciles actual expenditures and revenues with those originally included in the FY 19-20 budget, in advance of the fiscal year’s end. Revenues will reflect updated estimates, based on actual receipts. Expenditure items to be amended include salaries for law enforcement officers and economic development costs,” said County Administrator Wayne Adams.

The third reading was approved after Councilwoman Harriett Rucker made a motion and Councilman Travis Reeder seconded. Council also held a public hearing for this ordinance, but no one spoke for or against.

In other business, council approved third reading of an ordinance which reallocates $300,000 in funds from FY 2019-20 budget, originally intended to purchase an existing building and renovate it for use by the facilities maintenance department.

According to Adams, the funding will be reallocated as follows: Courthouse elevator repair $150,000, Detention Center alarm system $85,000, Consolidated Fire Dept. roof replacement $30,000, Prosperity Fire Dept. roof replacement $35,000.

Third reading was approved after Councilman Steve Stockman made a motion and Councilman Scott Cain seconded. Council also held a public hearing for this ordinance, but no one spoke for or against.

Other business:

• Council recognized the following employees: Jasmonique Ruff, Sheriff’s Office – five years, Rick Farmer, Economic Development – five years, Joseph Bickley, Public Works – 10 years, McKeva Kinard-Shelton, Sheriff’s Office – 10 years, Timothy Hueble, Sheriff’s Office – 15 years, Jeffery Martin, Building Maintenance — 20 years, Connie Johnson, Sheriff’s Office – 20 years, Tony Eigner, Sheriff’s Office – 20 years, Debra Beard, Sheriff’s Office – 25 years.

• Council approved the first reading for an ordinance that provides for the re-issuance of the county’s 2018 bonds, which have no pre-payment penalty. Prevailing (lower) interest rates are expected to save the county approximately $7,500 annually, according to Adams.

• Following a motion from Councilman Kirksey Koon and a second from Councilman Scott Cain, Dr. Phil Milner was appointed at the medical staff representative to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Board. The request came from the board so Milner could replace Dr. Steven Fiamengo, who is no longer with the hospital.

• Council heard from Dough Heydt, treasurer of the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District. Heydt gave updates from the NSWCD, which include the upcoming Camp Conservation, their new feral hogs program, federal partnerships and various recognitions and leadership positions held by members of the NSWCD.

