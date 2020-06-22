NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved the third and final reading of the general operating budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21, the budget is balanced at $26,661,566.

This will require a levy of 119.4 mills (rate of 0.1194), according to County Administrator Wayne Adams, the actual levy need is 119.406; however, county auditors typically round the levy to the nearest tenth. It is estimated that this levy will produce $17,367,309 in ad valorem property tax revenue.

The projected levy for general operating (119.4 mills) is 2.6 mills lower than the current year (122.0 mills). This results from amendments approved at second reading to offset an increase of 2.6 mills in the debt service levy. The debt service levy will increase from 7.1 mills to 9.7 mills for FY 20-21, according to Adams.

Adams added that this allows council to keep total millage the same as for the prior year — with no increase in property taxes.

The estimated mill value for FY 20-21 is $145,447, up 1.5 percent from the collected mill value for the current year ($143,298). Historically, this is in line with mill value increases for Newberry County in non-reassessment years, according to Adams.

Lease purchases for FY 20-21 include: one EMS ambulance remount ($174,000), one pumper-tanker fire truck ($325,000), two heart monitors for rescue squads ($70,000), one motor grader for public works ($229,590), and two vehicles for school resource officers ($80,000).

The FY 20-21 budget does not include funding for salary increases for employees, department heads or elected or appointed officials, nor does it create any new positions.

“I want to thank council for making some tough cuts to the general operating budget to ensure that the total of the three levies controlled by (Newberry) County Council will not increase this year when tax bills go out,” Adams said. “We are all particularly grateful of Dr. Rucker and Mr. Koon for offering the budget-cutting amendments necessary to avoid a tax increase.”

Adams added that the cuts approved by council preserved the county’s ability to continue funding the best firefighter equipment, road maintenance equipment, law enforcement response vehicles and ambulances the county can afford.

“I know that Mr. Koon would have liked further cuts; there is no person in this room who fights for lowering taxes more than Mr. Koon does. We all benefit from the fact that he firmly occupies the stronghold in that part of the collective conscience,” Adams said. “With this budget, council will have continued the average year-to-year increase — I’m talking tax dollars paid — to one percent per year over the past two years. The consumer price index will have increased by more than double that rate during the same time period.”

The county is not immune to price pressures any more than individuals are, Adams said. He added that the county has labor cost increases, contract index increases, insurance premium increases, retirement contribution increases and state mandates that increase at rates even greater than the CPI in many cases.

“However, by making tough choices, council continued what has become a tradition of good budgeting on its part,” Adams said. “Some of the first days here involved the Opera House protest against property taxes and reassessment in 2006. We were truly one of the highest-taxing counties in the state at that time. Who would have thought then that Newberry County Council would today have dropped to the 24th-highest taxing county council — finally putting us in the bottom half? That’s right, 23 out of 46 county councils in South Carolina now impose ad valorem taxes and fees that are higher than Newberry County Council’s.”

Adams ended by saying, “most of you are not credit takers by nature, but you deserve a ton of credit for managing the tax levy as you have.”

The third reading was approved after Councilman Johnny Mack Scurry made a motion and Councilman Travis Reeder seconded.

In other business, council approved third and final reading of the community service levy for FY 20-21. The community service levy remains at 6.9 mills for the new fiscal year, according to Adams. The additional revenue that will result from the increase in the mill value ($28,106) will be shared proportionately among among three entities (Newberry County Library, Piedmont Technical College and Newberry Agency for the Disabilities and Special Needs) funded by this levy.

Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs is allocated $37,313 (from a requested $36,268), Newberry County Library is allocated $502,074 (from a requested $616,705), Piedmont Technical College is allocated $464,197 (from a requested $615,188).

The third reading was approved after Councilwoman Harriett Rucker made a motion and Scurry seconded.

Other business:

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance that would re-allocate $300,000 in funds already on hand but originally borrowed (FY 19-20 budget) to purchase an existing building and renovate it for use by the facilities maintenance department. The funding would be reallocated as follows: Courthouse elevator repair $150,000, Detention Center alarm system $85,000, Consolidated Fire Dept. roof replacement $30,000, Prosperity Fire Dept. roof replacement $35,000.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.