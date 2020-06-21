NEWBERRY — City Council approved first reading to adopt the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 last week.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the city had presented a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year with no increases in taxes or business license fees. The budget shows a reduction in overall expenses and revenues scheduled for the upcoming fiscal year.

The total proposed General Fund budget plus special accounts for FY 20-21 total $12,688,955.

Motion was made by Councilman Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilman Zebbie Goudelock to approve first reading of the budget.

DeWitt provided council with an update on the city’s operating procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic saying City Hall officially opened on May 18 and commenced normal business operations. Several virtual events were completed, such as Take-Out Taste of Newberry and a Virtual Pork in the Park — which were successful. DeWitt said the city also did a “virtual shout-out” for the Class of 2020 on their social media pages, congratulating them for their accomplishments.

Several city facilities have opened back up, including rentals at park shelters, playground equipment in city parks, the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center and the drive-through window at the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office. Registration taken for Junior League Baseball was completed this month for ages 13-17, DeWitt said with games not starting prior to June 15. The Newberry Arts Center officially opened on Tuesday, June 9.

On the fiber rollout within the city limits, DeWitt gave an update on behalf of Assistant Utility Director David Eldridge, saying the entire system was completed. However, that did not mean that everyone wanting service had received it, but rather the primary system the city had to install was completed.

Councilman David Force commended the local company, WCFiber for their customer service on a recent problem saying they were very prompt and courteous.

As an update, Mayor Foster Senn spoke on the rally hosted by the Newberry County branch of the NAACP, saying it was well done and the community came together to stay unified. Senn told council next month they would have Police Chief Roy McClurkin speak with council on their department’s policies, as many communities over the country were going through how they could improve.

“The good news is the policy changes they discuss often in the news that need to be done, we’re already doing,” he said.

Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House, spoke in opposition during a public hearing in regards to amending the digital billboards ordinance. She said the static billboard was one they used for marketing campaigns.

While the ordinance would allow for digital billboards in the Main Street overlay, Senn said the owner of a current static billboard in town had agreed to remove it with the addition of new digital billboards.

Motion was made by Councilman David DuBose and seconded by Councilman Edwin Wicker to pass second reading prior to the conclusion of the public hearing.

Under old business, council passed second reading of an ordinance to set a fee schedule for the city’s newest facility, Gully Washer Splash Park, that will be located at the recreation complex. Both children and adults will be charged a three dollar fee for admission to the park. Senn said there was also an option to purchase a 10-day punch pass for $25. Locker rentals will also be available for visitors at a rate of two dollars per day, per locker.

Motion was made by Glasgow seconded by Wicker to accept second reading.

DeWitt said the splash pad was now fully operational and they were awaiting an inspection from SCDHEC. Once inspected, DeWitt said it would be up to council and city staff as to when the facility was ready to use.

Right now, limitations include 50 percent or less of capacity for the facility, DeWitt said and staff was working to block out sections of time so that patrons could purchase a time slot online and allow for disinfecting of the facility between time slots.

Also under new business, with a motion by Glasgow and seconded by Force, council renewed DeWitt’s city manager contract through June 30, 2023.

