Resolutions for rates and tap fees also approved

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority Board recently approved three resolutions — to adopt fiscal 2021 budget, to adopt fiscal 2021 rates and to adopt fiscal 2021 tap fees.

The first resolution adopted an operating budget fro NCWSA for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021.

Water Service Budget: water sales revenue (metered sales) is $3,186,700, water misc. revenue (hydrant meter sales, tap installation fees, reconnection fees, etc.) is $75,000, total water expense (cash and non-cash expenses to operate and maintain the system) is ($3,243,600). Water result is $18,100.

Sewer Service Budget: sewer sales revenue (metered sales) is $1,112,300, sewer misc. revenue (tap installation fees, pre treatment fees, etc.) is $25,000, total sewer expense (cash and non-cash expenses to operate and maintain the system) is (1,255,400). Sewer result of (118,100).

Total System Budget: total service revenue (water sales, water misc, sewer sales, sewer misc.) at $4,399,000, admin revenue (late fees, interest income, administrative service fees, etc.) at $100,000, total system revenue (total service revenue and admin revenue) at $4,499,000 and total system expense (total water expense and total sewer expense) at ($4,499,000). System budget result is zero, meaning the budget is balanced.

This resolution was approved after Board Member Lewis Lee made a motion and Board Member Bryan Alvarez gave a second.

The second resolution adopts a water and sewer rate schedule for NCWSA beginning for the 2020-21 fiscal year. According to the resolution, NCWSA management performed an analysis of NCWSA’s water and sewer rates and the following will take effect July 1, 2020. All other rates, fees, changes and provisions regarding such documented in the NCWSA Operating Policy will remain unchanged.

For water rates, the only change came for larger users with in increase volumetric fee of three percent. Residential, commercial, light industrial and water (base fees) did not change.

On the sewer side, residential base fee increased by one dollar a month, commercial base fee increased by two dollars a month, industrial base fee increased by $25 a month. Sewer volumetric rate did not change.

Water:

1. $20 (non gallons included) is the base fee for 3/4 inch water service.

2. $50 (non gallons included) is the base fee for one inch water service.

3. $160 (non gallons included) is the base fee for two inch water service.

4. $300 (non gallons included) is the base fee for all meters larger than two inches.

5. $5.90 per thousand gallons is the volumetric rate for residential, commercial and light industrial water service.

6. Five dollars per thousand gallons is the volumetric rate for large user water service.

Sewer:

1. $48 is the fee for fixed sewer service.

2. $23 (non gallons included) is the base fee for residential sewer service.

3. $57 (non gallons included) is the base fee for commercial sewer service.

4. $200 (non gallons included) is the base fee for light industrial sewer service.

5. Seven dollars is the volumetric rate for residential, commercial, light industrial and large user sewer service.

This resolution was approved after Board Member Terry Rawls gave a motion and Alvarez gave a second.

The final resolution adopts water and sewer tap fees for NCWSA for the 20-21 fiscal year. NCWSA management, in accordance with the provisions of the existing NCWSA Tap Fee Policy, adjusted the capacity and installation cost calculations using the consumer price index and the current supplier prices for installation materials.

The following tap fees are required for all new water and sewer connections, effective July 1, 2020.

Water Tap Fees:

First Residential Equivalence Unit (REU) (150 gallons per day) $1,309 (increase of $30.00 from last year).

Each Additional REU $760.

Sewer Tap Fees:

First REU $1,440 (increase of $28.00 from last year).

Each Additional REU $783.

This resolution was passed after Board Member Tim Nichols made a motion and Alvarez gave a second.

