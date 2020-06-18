Stockman endorses Arrowood in Newberry County Council District Two Runoff

Stockman

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Councilman Steve Stockman has endorsed former opponent Mary Arrowood for the county council seat he will be leaving at end of the year.

Arrowood led the vote in a four-way June 9 Republican Primary. She faces Tammy Johns in a June 23 runoff. No Democrat filed for the District Two seat, which represents the Fairview, O’neal, Stoney Hill, Little Mountain, Wheeland and Hartford areas of Newberry County.

“Mary’s experience and character were the key factors in my decision to endorse her,” said Stockman. “With more than a decade of experience as the county assessor, she brings an unquestioned knowledge of the tax base, and she knows better than anyone else the tremendous contribution that District Two property owners make to it. She is also a woman of strong Christian faith. She possesses a unique combination of expertise and independent judgment.”

Stockman finished third in the June 9 primary and has represented District Two for nearly 12 years.

Arrowood expressed gratitude for the endorsement, which she believes sends a strong message to District Two voters.

“I am grateful for Steve’s service and for his endorsement. He well knows the challenges we face as a county, and the fact that he has endorsed me to succeed him is an honor,” Arrowood said. “These are troubled times like we’ve never seen as a country. They will require creativity and cooperation at every level of government, but they will also require knowledge that is relevant to the job of a county council member.”

As a certified general appraiser, Arrowood possesses the highest state credentials offered in property valuation and has senior staff-level experience in county finance.