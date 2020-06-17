Runoff election set for June 23 for County Council District Two

Johns Arrowood Johnson Shealy Hawkins Cromer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The votes from the Tuesday, June 9 Statewide Primary have been certified and there will be a runoff election for the Republican County Council District Two Primary.

The runoff will be between Mary Arrowood, 457 votes, and Tammy Johns, 438 votes. Incumbent Steve Stockman received 335 votes and Lee Attaway received 185 votes.

“I am very grateful to the voters of District Two for supporting me so strongly in the primary, and I would be honored to represent them on (Newberry) County Council. It was personal contact and taking the time to listen to people one-on-one that made the difference. Social media is great, but genuine contact with the people still matters. That is something I definitely enjoy and will continue if I am elected,” said Arrowood. “Since Tuesday night, my phone has been ringing constantly. I have been surprised to learn how many supporters of the other two candidates considered me to be their second choice, but I don’t mind that. To me, the June 23 runoff is about bringing people together. If I am fortunate enough to win the runoff, I have the experience necessary to serve all the people of District Two on day one.”

“I am honored and grateful for all the support, thank you all so much. Now, as a strong Christian, Conservative Republican and a businesswoman for over 36 years — I am humbly asking for your support and your vote on Tuesday, June 23, so that I may represent the people of Newberry County District Two,” said Johns.

Stockman will provide a statement in regards to the election results at a later date.

When it comes to the runoff on June 23, Shanna Proctor, director of Voter Registration and Elections, said only those living in District Two, who did not vote in the Democratic Primary on June 9, are eligible to vote next Tuesday.

“If they voted Democratic in the primary they cannot vote in the runoff. If they didn’t vote or if they voted in the GOP Primary they can vote in the runoff,” Proctor said.

The polling locations will remain the same from the June 9 Primary, as a reminder, those voting in Hartford will be voting at the Metropolitan Baptist Church (715 Shrine Club Road, Newberry).

The winner of the runoff election will not face a Democratic challenger in the November General Election

In the Republican County Council District One race, Todd Johnson received 604 votes, defeating incumbent Scott Cain, who received 217 votes. Johnson will not face Democratic opposition in the November General Election.

“I stand overwhelmed at the love and support I received from the people of District One and the incredible outpouring of love and congratulations after the election. Thank you to those of you who supported me, thank you to those who allowed me to have signs in their yards, thank you to those who contributed to my campaign, helping me with the costs of filing fees and signs, thank you to those who called others on my behalf or encouraged others to vote; of course, thank you to everyone who went out and voted for me. I realize that your trust is something I must both esteem and value. You have placed great confidence in me, and now it is my job to go prove you made the right decision and continue to earn your trust as your county councilman,” Johnson said. “While I will not take office until January, I assure you that my efforts and dedication to this community will continue until then and into my time as a county councilman. Because of my deep roots in this community, I feel that God has blessed me with another opportunity to give back to the community; more importantly, the people that have given me so much and made me who I am today. I find myself excited for the new adventure and nervous about the great responsibility entrusted to me. I assure you that I will be available to the people of this district and county. There will certainly be challenges and difficulties ahead, but I am certain through honest, meaningful communication, I know that we will find solutions that will better our county now and for future generations. I asked for your prayers during the election, but the stark reality is I need them more than ever. Please pray for God’s wisdom and guidance for this is far too great a task to begin without being covered in your prayers. George Washington aptly said, ‘It is impossible for man to govern without God and the Bible.’ Please pray for me and I will pray for you, together we will make a difference.”

Following the election, Cain said “I want to congratulate Todd for running a good campaign and winning.”

In the Republican County Council District Four Primary, Robert Nick Shealy received 387 votes, and Brian K Hawkins received 377 votes.

In a letter written to Charm Altman, chairman of the Newberry County Republican Party, Hawkins is officially protesting the outcome of the Republican Primary.

“I have been made aware of several irregularities during the primary that I feel had a direct impact on its results. Given the narrow margin of the race, I believe that if any one of the following items had been prevented or handled differently, we would have acquired a clear majority of the votes,” Hawkins wrote. “My home precinct polling place was changed the day before the primary. I was notified late in the day about this change, which allowed very little time to inform my supporters. Not only was this a new location, it was one outside our area. There was a sign placed at the normal polling place by the Election Commission, informing voters of the new location. The sign was removed. It was then replaced around 11:30 (a.m.) by the Election Commission. At some point, later in the day, it was removed again. These facts were confirmed by Ms. Shana Proctor of the Election Commission. I believe this confusion in the heart of my district had the major impact on the results. Hartford voters, at various times during the day, had no idea where to go to vote. Once at the new polling place there were even more problems. Ballots for District Four voters either offered the opportunity to vote for other district county council candidates or, in some cases, none at all.”

“I feel that if any of the above problems were avoided, we would have had a very different outcome in the primary. I understand that our government is based on processes and sometimes we encounter problems with them. I only ask that we clean up the problems and allow our voters and candidates to feel that the process works. I sincerely believe the only way to accomplish this would be to allow District Four voters to return to the polls with these problems corrected and truly cast their votes,” Hawkins wrote.

“I would like to thank everybody that came out to vote for me during the election; unfortunately, this is going to be a contested election. We will have a hearing to decide the outcome on Thursday and there could possibly be a new election at a date to be determined. I look for your continued support in District Four, I will keep you all abreast of the situation,” Shealy said.

The winner of this election will face Kirksey Koon, the incumbent, in the November General Election.

In the Republican State Senate District 18 race, Incumbent Sen. Ronnie Cromer received 10,377, defeating challenger Charles Bumgardner, who received 6,296 votes. In Newberry County, Cromer received 3,989 votes and Bumgardner received 539. Cromer will now face Democrat Christopher Thibault, of Lexington, in the November General Election.

“I was very humbled by the results of the election last Tuesday. The residents of Senate District 18 supported our campaign overwhelmingly with a 62.1 percent total of all votes cast for the District 18 Primary. I owe a debt of gratitude to all those who came out to vote for Ronnie Cromer in that election. I will continue to serve you in Columbia, with all of my focus being on making a better life for the citizens in Newberry, Lexington and Union counties. I thank all of you for your vote and continued support and please remember I have a general election opponent on November 3,” Cromer said.

In the statewide elections, Incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham defeated his three challengers with 317,512 (3,656 in Newberry) in the Republican U.S. Senate Primary. Duke Buckner received 28,570 votes (175 in Newberry), Michael LaPierre 79,932 (457 in Newberry), and Joe Reynolds 43,029 (236 in Newberry). Graham will face Democrat Jaime Harrison in the November General Election.

In the Democratic U.S House of Representatives District Three Primary, Hosea Cleveland won with 11,769 votes (123 in Newberry), defeating Mark Welch who received 8,753 votes (133 in Newberry). Cleveland will face off against Republican Incumbent Jeff Duncan in the November General Election.

In the Democratic U.S. of Representatives District Five Primary, Moe Brown won with 32,018 votes (1,155 in Newberry), defeating Sidney A. Moore who received 15,127 votes (518 in Newberry). Brown will face off against Republican Incumbent Ralph Norman in the November General Election.

There were 6,523 ballots cast in Newberry County on June 9, with 23,802 registered voters in Newberry County, this put voter turnout at 27.41 percent. Statewide, there were 767,187 ballots cast, with 3,329,755 registered voters, this put voter turnout at 23.04 percent for the state.

“That was a good turnout in comparison to 2018, when it was about 19 percent (in Newberry County). We saw a big increase, statewide as well, in the amount of absentee requested,” Proctor said.

Total absentee ballots requested statewide, according to Proctor, was 253,852. In 2018, only 57,386 absentee ballots were cast. For this election, the S.C. Legislature did allow people to vote absentee due to the State of Emergency (COVID-19).