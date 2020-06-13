MCHS Valedictorian reflects on experiences

Mid-Carolina High School Valedictorian Abigail Shealy and Salutatorian Koedy Longshore. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer During this year’s ceremony, graduates and guests had to follow social distancing protocols during the ceremony due to COVID-19. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

PROSPERITY — Instead of dwelling on what they missed out on, Mid-Carolina High School Valedictorian Abigail Shealy decided to reflect on what they all experienced at Mid-Carolina.

“This school has blessed us with many things, one being our education. We thank all of our teachers with equipping us for our future, whether it be the workforce, further education or the military,” Shealy said during the graduation ceremony held on the football field. “Another important thing Mid-Carolina has given us is the extracurriculars, for me, that was mainly sports where I learned the importance of teamwork, dedication and practice.”

Shealy said before her soccer season started, they began conditioning in November, and they were not allowed to touch the ball yet — they got together and ran for miles.

“Believe it or not, I have not always been the phenomenal athlete I am here right now. In the seventh grade I didn’t make the volleyball team, and don’t get me wrong, I was upset about it, but my twin sister — who did make the team — cried like it was the end of the world. If that doesn’t show you the type of loving and loyal person she is, I don’t know will,” Shealy said. “Despite having to share my birthday with someone, having a built in best friend is really awesome.”

Shealy said that Mid-Carolina also gave her best friends, and that they all made amazing friendships in the past four years.

“I’m very glad you all have been part of my high school experience,” she said. “Mid-Carolina has also given me such a great sense of community, at other schools people see new faces in the halls every day. All the people I’m graduating with today have familiar faces, even though we are a small school in a small town, we know how to make a crowd at Friday night football games.”

Shealy thanked her family, she said if it wasn’t for the pressure her great grandmother, grandmother, mother, brother and two first cousins put on her to carry the Valedictorian family legacy, she probably wouldn’t be on the stage.

“Thank you to my mother for being the most kind hearted and loving person I know, there has never been a doubt in my mind I could always count on you. Thank you to my father for pushing me and having such a high expectation of me and for passing down our great sense of humor,” Shealy said. “I know all of our parents have been a huge part of our accomplishments here today and we want to thank all of you. To the graduating class of 2020, congratulations. We worked very hard to be here and even if these last few months have been unconventional and out of the ordinary, we should be insanely proud of what we have accomplished.”

When it came to deciding what she would talk about in her speech, Shealy said her parents told her to talk about something she loved. So she decided to talk about her new puppy.

“The world would be a better place if we were more like our dogs. One thing he does in particular is get extremely excited any time someone comes home. He also sleeps outside my room, anytime I wake up he is so happy to see me,” Shealy said. “I feel like we should have that type of enthusiasm for our future, we should meet every obstacle in our future like he meets me at our door, with a whole lot of enthusiasm and excitement.”

Shealy said her dog also finds so much happiness in the simplest things — saying his favorite toys are her hands and pine cones.

“He is so content with his life and lives without worrying about the future,” she said.

Shealy quoted Hebrews 13:5, “keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, never will I leave you, never will I forsake you.”

Shealy said this verse gives us every reason to be faithful and get rid of our worry and anxiety.

Shealy said her dog also has unconditional love, and anyone he meets automatically becomes his best friend.

“He is slow to judge and quick to love, that is something we should all live by,” she said. “I think we all need to spread the type of love our dogs show us. He might just be a pet, but we can learn a lot more from him than you might think.”

Salutatorian Koedy Longshore told her classmates that they made it, that their hard work has finally payed off and after this day, they will take steps to a new path that will hopefully lead to happiness and success.

“To my mom and my dad, I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and everything you’ve taught me, because of both of you I learned to follow my dreams, to never depend on anyone else for my success and to keep my head on straight,” Longshore said. “You never failed to let me know how proud you were of all that I had accomplished.”

Longshore said that the last few months have been hectic and none of them had envisioned missing out on the last two months of their senior year.

“We didn’t know the final time we walked down the halls would be our last,” she said.

Longshore said that one of the main things she learned is to live every day to the fullest, because life is unpredictable.

“None of us will ever know what tomorrow holds, we have learned that from the trials and tribulations that have taken place in the last year,” she said.

Longshore gave her classmates five tips she thinks are important and will help live every day to the fullest, while conquering adulthood.

1. “Never allow what happened yesterday, the week before or even a decade ago hold you back. Always make peace with your past, so it will not get in the way of the present.”

2. “Live in the moment, life is way too short. Never spend too much time worrying about what is ahead of you because if you always worry about the future, you will never get a chance to enjoy the present.”

3. “Stop trying to please other people and be an original version of yourself. It is so important to be true to who you are and not worry about what others may think.”

4. “Create your own opportunities, do not wait for them to come to you, you must always open your own doors because doors will not always be opened for you.”

5. “Be positive, take all perspectives that empower you and not those that bind you. If you always see the positive side of things, you will be able to live a rich and full life.”

