Newberry County Election Results

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following are the unofficial results from today’s primary from Newberry County, the results will be certified on Thursday, June 11 at Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections. These are the results for Newberry County only.

At this time, it has not been determined if there will be a runoff — that announcement will be made later.

Rep. County Council District One:

Scott Cain: 217

Todd A Johnson: 603

Rep. County Council District Two:

Mary C Arrowood: 456

Lee B Attaway: 184

Tammy Johns: 437

Steve Stockman: 334

Rep. County Council District Four:

Brian K Hawkins: 377

Robert Nick Shealy: 387

Dem. U.S. House of Representatives District Three:

Hosea Cleveland: 123

Mark D Welch: 133

Dem. U.S. House of Representatives District Five:

Moe Brown: 1,154

Sidney A Moore: 517

Rep. U.S. Senate:

Duke Buckner: 175

Lindsey Graham: 3,651

Michael LaPierre: 457

Joe Reynolds: 236

Rep. State Senate District 18:

Charles Bumgardner: 538

Ronnie Cromer: 3,985