Newberry County Election Results

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following are the unofficial results from today’s primary from Newberry County, the results will be certified on Thursday, June 11 at Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections. These are the results for Newberry County only.
At this time, it has not been determined if there will be a runoff — that announcement will be made later.
Rep. County Council District One:
Scott Cain: 217
Todd A Johnson: 603
Rep. County Council District Two:
Mary C Arrowood: 456
Lee B Attaway: 184
Tammy Johns: 437
Steve Stockman: 334
Rep. County Council District Four:
Brian K Hawkins: 377
Robert Nick Shealy: 387
Dem. U.S. House of Representatives District Three:
Hosea Cleveland: 123
Mark D Welch: 133
Dem. U.S. House of Representatives District Five:
Moe Brown: 1,154
Sidney A Moore: 517
Rep. U.S. Senate:
Duke Buckner: 175
Lindsey Graham: 3,651
Michael LaPierre: 457
Joe Reynolds: 236
Rep. State Senate District 18:
Charles Bumgardner: 538
Ronnie Cromer: 3,985