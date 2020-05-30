NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

In order to maximize safety for visitors, volunteers, and staff, the Newberry Museum will be instituting a phased reopening with new sanitation measures and guidelines. The current policy is that staff will wear masks, and visitors will receive hand sanitizer upon entering the building. While encouraged for visitors to wears masks, it is not mandatory.

There will be sanitation stations placed around the museum as well, for visitors to utilize as needed.

Social distancing guidelines and decreased occupancy within the building will be in effect, and the theater and conference room will be temporarily closed, as distancing is not possible in these locations. The museum will be temporarily discontinuing use of water fountains and interactive educational activities in the children’s room, so as to limit the spread of germs to the highest extent possible.

Additionally, they will be limiting hours, opening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, to ensure appropriate time for daily deep cleaning, focusing especially on high-contact surfaces. In lieu of volunteer-assisted tours and use of touch screen monitors at this time, they are offering completely self-guided tours with the option of visitors utilizing QR codes on their smartphones to provide an interactive and dynamic experience.

At this time, they will continue to offer supplementary programming and activities online, to increase visitor safety while providing content for folks who would rather delay their visit.

To commemorate the reopening, the museum has installed a new exhibit entitled “Keeping Cool.” The exhibit showcases artifacts that have been historically utilized to help Newberrians combat hot Southern summers.

“Come learn about these items and more as you make your return to your museum. We can’t wait to welcome you home,” said Executive Director Sheridan K. Murray.