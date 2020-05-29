Bryan Stockman performs during the second Park Jam at The House on May 22.

Carlton Kinard performs during the first Park Jam at The House on May 15.

The Smith family enjoy their lunch during the first Park Jam at the House.

With social distancing in mind, Carlton Kinard performs during the first Park Jam at the House.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House recently launched Park Jams at The House, a free lunchtime mini-concert series to take place Fridays from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

The idea behind Park Jams is for guests to pick up lunch from a downtown restaurant, follow social distancing protocols, and enjoy music and sunshine under the Opera House canopy each Friday at noon.

Those in attendance were able to hear Carlton Kinard play his trumpet during the first mini-concert on May 15 and then Bryan Stockman sing and play guitar on May 22. The performer for this week’s mini-concert has not been announced by the writing of this article.

The Newberry Opera House laid out some Dos and Don’ts for Park Jams at The House.

Dos:

• Dine downtown- order ahead and pick up lunch from a downtown restaurant: Visit https://www.newberryoperahouse.com/plan-your-visit/restaurants.html.

• Social Distance.

• Wash your hands often.

• Cover your cough or sneeze.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Have fun!

Don’ts:

• Eat at your desk.

• Miss out!

If you are interested in performing in Park Jams at The House, contact TJ Milwood at 803-276-6264 to reserve your spot. The Newberry Opera House will provide sound equipment upon request. The Opera House is looking to continue Park Jams at The House throughout the summer, weather permitting.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.