NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Government reopened its departmental offices to the public on Tuesday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

As part of the reopening process, the Newberry County Government strongly recommend the following procedures for the protection of your health and the health of others:

• Wash your hands.

• Wear a mask when you visit the offices, especially in high-traffic areas. High-traffic areas include, but are not limited to, lobbies, waiting areas, and customer service counters. Newberry County will not be providing masks to the public.

• Newberry County reserves the right, without notice, to impose occupancy limits in certain areas. Look for posted signs.

• Physical distancing guidelines will be in place. In queue lines, “stand here” markers on the floor will guide you.

• Services made available online will continue without transaction fees until further notice. They encourage the public to use online services whenever possible. Likewise, any inquiries you can make over the telephone will be safer.

County officials remind everyone to continue following CDC and SCDHEC safety guidelines, as well as Governor Henry McMaster’s executive orders that remain in effect.